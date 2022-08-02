Who is Kate Miller? Nicki Minaj assistant drama explained as rapper responds to wild allegations 

Nicki Minaj is receiving massive traction on social media after a woman named Kate Miller claimed to be the rapper's ex-assistant and aired out her dirty laundry.

Netizens have since slammed Miller for spreading disinformation, and it is believed that she is not the singer's ex-assistant in reality. The account is, in fact, believed to be created by a teenager. The Tusa singer also took to social media, addressing the serious accusations against her.

The feud between Nicki Minaj and Kate Miller began when a series of posts were uploaded on @katemiller_7's Instagram Story. Her first post claimed that the 39-year-old fired her assistant and that Miller is now "telling it all." She added in another post:

“I am Onika ex assistant who she fired who for absolutely no proof of fraud with her bank account.”

In a series of Instagram posts, Kate Miller, who also goes by the name of Onika online, discussed the rapper's alleged drama with Cardi B, Beyoncé, her owing money to the IRS, and her husband Kenneth Petty cheating on her and other topics.

Nicki fired her assistant and the DRAMA -thread

Don't @ me no nonsense cause I won't respond cause I'm not a fan I'm just watching the unfold 1/18

In one of the posts, Kate Miller tagged the rapper herself and wrote in the Instagram story:

“Let’s talk about you sending Robert Sammuels $75,000 for Freaky Girl “abundance” on the charts. But you’re fans love dissing “payola” You won’t sue and you know why. I have it all on video. For example, when Kenneth pushed you off that lodge. Meek isn’t the only abuser.”

Another post read:

“I have your tax refunds from 2021. When are we gonna tell the barbz you’ve owed the IRS 173 million since 2016? renting homes is always the go to for the Minaj residence.”

In an Instagram story, Miller accused Nicki Minaj's husband of cheating on her and said that Petty told the assistant things that gave her "chills."

In another social media post, the alleged ex-assistant claimed that Beyoncé and Jay Z do not associate with Nicki Minaj because of Minaj's husband.

In one of the 20 Instagram stories, Miller claimed that Nicki Minaj's team is relentlessly working hard to get in touch with her. She also claimed that the Super Bass singer tried to convince her to delete her account.

Readers can watch the video below to view the Instagram posts that Kate Miller uploaded.

Is Kate Miller Nicki Minaj's ex-assistant in reality?

After observing a slew of posts uploaded online, fans of the rapper believe that Kate Miller does not exist in reality. Some stated online that the language and grammatical errors in the Instagram stories did not seem mature enough to come from an adult. Many believe that a teenager created the account.

thedrunkandtherestless @winejugs The page claiming to be nicki minaj’s ex assistant/ exec for republic records posted fan art of Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Ariana grande on their story.. y’all it’s a teenager behind that page and I’m side eyeing anyone eating this stuff up. Also the grammar 🤨 The page claiming to be nicki minaj’s ex assistant/ exec for republic records posted fan art of Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Ariana grande on their story.. y’all it’s a teenager behind that page and I’m side eyeing anyone eating this stuff up. Also the grammar 🤨 https://t.co/YykRrP6Fqv

Social media user @insanelyin2pink found that the Instagram account's profile picture does not show Kate Miller. The netizen claimed that the woman in the image was the "Senior Vice President of Vocal Content @ Republic" The netizen also attached the image to the profile picture and revealed her actual name. The person's name was Megan Feldman Bettencourt, who works as a "digital strategy and content director at a PR and marketing firm."

Insanely Into Real Bitches ❄️ @insanelyin2pink

Second , that's not even that lady name ! Y'all just spread lies on Nicki Minaj name for no reason . I googled that lady and she is a Senior Vice President of Vocal Content @ Republic …. Why would she have all those grammatical errors and why would she be her assistant?

The former assistant also claimed in her earlier Instagram stories that she also goes by the name of Onika, which is coincidently also the name of the rapper's perfume. It is unlikely that the Trinidad-native would have taken inspiration from her ex-assistant's name for her perfume.

Nicki Minaj responds to Kate Miller's accusations

The Do We Have A Problem singer went live on Instagram to address the feud with the online personality. She stated that Miller "sounds so f**king dumb" and believed a "kid" was behind the Instagram profile. Addressing the person behind the account, Minaj said:

“I really need y’all to like get a job, invest in yourself and your future.”

The singer also believed that "another fanbase" was plotting to take her down.

Pop Base @PopBase Nicki Minaj addresses allegations made by account named Kate Miller, who claimed to be her ex-assistant.



Nicki Minaj addresses allegations made by account named Kate Miller, who claimed to be her ex-assistant.

In a cryptic tweet, the musician also said she loved "sending ppl crazy." Her tweet read:

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ you. Yes you. I’m sending you fkng crazy hoe 🤣you betta buckle ya muphkn seatbelt broads. I love knowing I’m sending ppl crazy 🤣you. Yes you. I’m sending you fkng crazy hoe 🤣you betta buckle ya muphkn seatbelt broads. #FreakyGirl 8/12 I love knowing I’m sending ppl crazy 🤣😂 you. Yes you. I’m sending you fkng crazy hoe 🤣you betta buckle ya muphkn seatbelt broads. #FreakyGirl 8/12

After the musician responded to the allegations against her, Miller did not upload any posts online at the time of writing this article.

