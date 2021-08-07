What is Kenneth Petty's age? Nicki Minaj's husband agrees to a plea deal in a bid to lighten his conviction sentence

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, has agreed to a plea deal that could help lighten his conviction sentence for not registering as a sex offender in California.

The 43-year-old was arrested for first-degree attempted rape in 1995 and served four years in prison. He was previously registered as a sex offender in New York before moving to California in 2019.

Last year, Petty was prosecuted after authorities found he had not re-registered his offense in the state. He had the probability of facing nearly 10 years of jail time if he was convicted of a felony charge.

However, Petty has decided to plead guilty to one count of failure to register under the 2006 Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA). According to TMZ, federal prosecutors will file for a reduced sentence, but the final decision will depend on the judge.

The court will reportedly evaluate Kenneth Petty's criminal history before declaring a final decision on the case. As per reports, the minimum sentence for the case is five years of release under supervision.

Kenneth Petty's trial and conviction explained

Nicki Minaj with her husband, Kenneth Petty (image via Getty Images)

Kenneth Petty came under the spotlight after getting married to rapper Nicki Minaj in 2019. The duo reportedly met when they were teenagers and started dating after reconnecting in 2018. However, fans were already aware that Petty was a convicted felon.

According to The Blast, in September 1994, Petty attempted to rape a 16-year-old girl at knifepoint after forcefully escorting her to his New York residence. The victim survived the assault and managed to escape the scene after attacking Petty with a bottle. She immediately filed a complaint against the offender.

Kenneth Petty was arrested in 1995 and reportedly charged with attempted rape, unlawful imprisonment, assault and possession of a criminal weapon.

He was convicted with 18-54 months in prison and served nearly four years in jail. He was released in 1999.

Kenneth Petty was reportedly 16 years old at the time of the incident. He is currently 43 years old.

The victim previously shared that Petty’s friends harassed her following the incident. Her adoptive family reportedly wanted to drop the charges, but the victim left for Florida instead.

Earlier this year, the victim spoke to the Daily Beast and allegedly accused Kenneth Penny, Nicki Minaj and their associates of continued harassment.

Nicky Minaj was previously criticized for dating a registered sex offender. However, the musician reportedly defended her husband’s past actions.

During an episode of the Queen Radio show, the rapper said:

“I didn’t know that in our society, you have to be plagued by your past. I didn’t know that people can’t turn over a new leaf.”

In November 2019, Kenneth Petty was arrested in Beverly Hills for not registering as a sex offender in California. He was later released on a $20,000 bond.

In addition to the sexual offense, Petty was charged with manslaughter in 2006. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for being involved in the shooting and murder of Lamont Robinson. He was released after serving seven years of jail time in 2013.

As of now, it remains to be seen if Kenneth Petty will end up behind bars once again following his latest trial in California.

Also Read: Fans in disbelief as Drake Bell gets arrested, charged with crimes against a child

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh