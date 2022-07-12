WATCH: Nicki Minaj pushes a fan as chaotic London meet-and-greet crowd gets out of control

American singer and rapper Nicki Minaj recently scheduled a meet and greet for her fans in Camden, UK, where she was present for the Wireless Music Festival in Finsbury Park. The meet and greet however, had to be cancelled as horde of Minaj’s fans gathered at the designated venue in large numbers. In various videos being shared on social media, Minaj can be seen surrounded by her fans. In one of the videos, shared by a fan, the artist can be seen pushing him while mouthing the words, "Move back."

Minaj had reportedly posted about the meet and greet on TikTok, sharing the time and venue for the same. However, things went south as people started gathering in large numbers and could not be contained. Eventually, Camden Police had to step in and escort Nicki Minaj to her vehicle.

Reposting the footage of the crowd at the venue, Minaj requested her followers in a tweet:

“Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars. Pls [sic] don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line.”

Nicki Minaj pushes a fan out of her way

In a video shared by social media user, @theyluviish, the fan can be seen trying to pose for a selfie with Minaj. However, as soon as he tries, he is shoved by the singer. Interestingly, fans had no issues with Minaj pushing them out of the way. The Barb, in fact, wrote that he felt fortunate that the singer touched him. He also thanked Minaj for her visit.

Taking to social media, the fan wrote:

“I’m just happy Nicki touched me, all love. Thank You Nicki for stopping by” with a red heart emoji and an emoticon of a British flag.

The fan received several comments online, igniting a discussion about Nicki Minaj's behaviour in pushing the fan. While some said Minaj's behaviour was appropriate and that there was no other way for her to make space for herself, others said she shouldn't have pushed the fan the way she did.

Camden Police, who were required to disperse the crowd, tweeted:

“In the interests of safety the event managers took the decision that the event would not go ahead. Members of the public are advised not to travel to the area. Crowds are leaving and police remain on scene. No arrests.”

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj shared some videos of the crowd gathering in large numbers. Addressing her fans, she wrote:

“My babies I love you all so much. Thank you to the officers for helping us so much today.”

In a separate post, Minaj Minaj highlighted her popularity all over the world:

“Which means I gotta fly like a movie- NO COMMERCIAL! That’s YOUNG MONEY, CASH MONEY, yea I’m UNIVERSAL."

Fans' attempt to get close to artists at music festivals

A significant number of instances where fans attempted to approach artists during music festivals have come to light in the last few weeks. In separate cases, fans of Roddy Ricch, Playboi Carti, and Lil Baby got on stage to be in close proximity to the artists. The security guards tackled and took down the fans. Recently, a fan also tried to pull Cardi-B's hair when the artist leaned towards the crowd at the Wireless Music Festival.

