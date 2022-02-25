Wireless Festival 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and all you need to know

The Wireless Festival is returning with Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B as the headliners.

The festival will take place in three venues over the course of two weekends. The festival will start on July 1 at London’s Crystal Palace Park and move on to the second and third locations of Finsbury Park and Birmingham’s NEC.

Tickets for the event go on sale on February 28. Fan pre-sale will begin at 8:00 AM local time, while general pre-sale will begin at 12:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased from here.

The concert will be headlined by different acts at each venue.

From July 1 to 3, the festival will take place at Crystal Palace. A$AP Rocky (UK exclusive), J. Cole (UK exclusive), and Tyler, The Creator will be the headliners for this leg (London festival exclusive).

Cardi B (UK exclusive), Nicki Minaj (European exclusive), and SZA will play at Finsbury Park.

Birmingham will host Dave, Cardi B, and J. Cole as the headliners for the brand-new, purpose-built outdoor site at the city's National Exhibition Center (NEC) venue the following weekend, from July 8 to 10.

The full lineup for the Wireless festival

Crystal Palace Park, July 1-3

Friday, July 1: A$AP Rocky, The Kid Laroi, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Trippie Redd

Saturday, July 2: J. Cole, Doja Cat, Playboi Carti, Gunna

Sunday, July 3: Tyler The Creator, Kali Uchis, Snoh Aalegra, Roddy Ricch, Baby Keem, Little Simz

NEC Birmingham, July 8-10

Friday, July 8: Dave, Summer Walker, Little Simz, Gunna, BLXST

Saturday, July 9: Cardi B, Lil Baby, Burna Boy, Central Cee

Sunday, July 10: J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, D-Block Europe, Polo G

Finsbury Park, July 8-10

Friday, July 8: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Burna Boy, Giveon

Saturday, July 9: SZA, Jack Harlow, Summer Walker, BLXST

Sunday, July 10: Nicki Minaj, Polo G, Lil Baby, Lil Durk

More acts will be revealed by the festival organizers on February 28.

The organizers have also partnered with BBC Radio 1Xtra for exclusive live coverage of the event. Exclusive interviews and performances will also be broadcast on the station, while 1Xtra DJs will host stages and perform unique DJ sets.

One of the most notable rap music festivals in London, Wireless Festival, organized its first show in Hyde Park. While it began as a rock and pop festival, it has since shifted its attention to hip hop and other forms of urban music. Future, Skepta, and Migos were among the headliners at last year's Wireless Festival. During Future's concert, Drake also made an unexpected cameo.

