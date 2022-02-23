Firefly Music Festival 2022 lineup: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and all you need to know

Delaware’s most happening Firefly Music Festival has returned with a new iteration. The event organizers announced the roster for the Delaware-based performance on February 22.

The four-day event will be headlined by Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, and Dua Lipa.

The festival will take place over four days at The Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway, with camping accessible to guests. General admission tickets are $299, VIP tickets are $739, and Super VIP tickets are $2,699 for the weekend. The presale begins at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 25.

The presale code is accessible after registering on the music festival website. Tickets can be purchased here.

2022 Firefly Music Festival lineup

The headliners will be joined by other acts like :

Avril Lavigne, Jamie XX, Gryffin, Charlie XCX, Conan Gray, Ashnikko, All Time Low, Yungblud, Saint Jhn, Cordae, Willow, Manchester Orchestra, Weezer, The Kid Laroi, Big Sean, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Gunna, Bleachers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Head and the Heart, Jungle, Cold War Kids, 100 gecs, Dayglow, Girl Talk, Princess Nokia, Little Simz, Benny the Butcher and more.

Due to the COVID-19, the festival was canceled in 2020. But the event has been held every June since its debut in 2012. The 2021 rendition of the festival was held in September with Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala and Lizzo as the headliners.

The first-ever Firefly Music Festival was held in July 2012 in Delaware and was presented with AEG Presents. The event, known for its indie rock, pop, and hip-hop lineups, has been held in the home state of Delaware ever since. The event has featured a number of well-known musical artists.

Over the years, the festival has attracted big acts like The 1975, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Eminem, Arctic Monkeys, The Weeknd, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Outkast, Foo Fighters, Bishop Briggs, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Snoop Dog, Twenty One Pilots, Deamau5, Kendrick Lamar, Chvrches and many others.

