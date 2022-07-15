“She is literally the best at everything”: Netizens go berserk as Beyonce makes TikTok debut with Cardi B

Beyonce shocked fans by joining TikTok, the leading short-form video content streaming app, to post her first video on the platform.

On Thursday, the Single Ladies singer, who is set to drop her seventh album, Renaissance, posted a compilation of fans vibing to her new single ‘Break My Soul’. The song is part of her newest album which will drop on July 29.

Beyonce made sure to tag every content creator that was featured in her video, a gesture that seems to have stolen everyone's hearts. One user claimed that Beyonce did a better job of giving credit to content creators than companies did and that she is "literally the best at everything."

aj @FrigginAjia Beyoncé been using TikTok for 2.5 seconds and did a better job of crediting content creators than hella companies and even other content makers



As she posted the video, one of the world's best singers captioned it, "Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B."

BEYONCÉ LEGION @BeyLegion



The video clip also included a cameo appearance from Cardi B. The rapper was seen channeling her inner Queen Bee and grooving at the lyrics of Break my Soul in one of her Instagram livestreams.

Netizens are in a frenzy over Beyonce's TikTok debut, which also includes a Cardi B appearance

Cardi-B's appearance in Beyonce's TikTok video sparks collab rumours (image via Getty images/Timothy Hiatt and Brad Barket)

Unsurprisingly, just hours after the Run The World (Girls) singer made her TikTok debut, she amassed a whopping 3 million subscribers. A number of her fans were raving about her arrival in the comments section, while many swarmed to Twitter to express their excitement and praise for the 40-year-old songstress.

Fans couldn't stop and admiring Beyonce for taking the effort to tag everyone in the video. One of them even said, "You'd never get me to shut up" about the tagging. Meanwhile, others were excited that the Hold Up singer's complete catalogue was available to use on TikTok.

RENAISSANCE Updates (7/29)🪩 @B7Album Beyoncé is tagging the creators featured in her TikTok…. You’d never get me to shut up Beyoncé is tagging the creators featured in her TikTok…. You’d never get me to shut up https://t.co/Jf1y1VE4Kt

Even the TikTok app could not keep calm, and changed its bio to "Im @beyonce's app now." The video-sharing platform also shared the singer's TikTok video with the now popular #BeyonceOnTikTok

Another Twitter user said that they're "DED" after they were featured in the singer's first TikTok video. Some fans also tweaked and used iconic dialogs from movies to express their excitement about the Halo singer's debut on the app.

ameemA (She/Her) @Ameemabackwards i can’t believe i cried on the internet, and it lead me to being in Beyoncé’s first ever TikTok, I am DED 🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡 BEYONCÉ LEGION @BeyLegion



The Videographer🎥 @_thecamerawoman How I’m walking around today because Beyoncé posted and tagged me on Tiktok How I’m walking around today because Beyoncé posted and tagged me on Tiktok 😂❤️ https://t.co/0YqbBOreE4

BREAK MY SOUL STAN | KING 〽️👷🏽‍♂️🅴 @Mood4Eva98 NOT ME WAKING UP & FINDING OUT BEYONCÉ POSTED HER FIRST TIKTOK TO PROMOTE BREAK MY SOUL NOT ME WAKING UP & FINDING OUT BEYONCÉ POSTED HER FIRST TIKTOK TO PROMOTE BREAK MY SOUL https://t.co/2vgpFVBdPO

Some tweets were even directed towards Cardi B's cameo appearance in the video. Fans also hinted at the possibility of a collab between the two singers, with one fan saying "Queens recognise queens."

Still might slide on A opp it's ELECTRIC @CardiFreaking Beyonce posted a clip of cardi b singing her song on tiktok!!!!

beyonce posted cardi b

o yea the colab is coming!!!! Beyonce posted a clip of cardi b singing her song on tiktok!!!!beyonce posted cardi b o yea the colab is coming!!!!

Neither of the singers have confirmed anything regarding a collaboration yet.

Everything we know about Beyonce's new album, Rennaisance

THUGGA BEY @THUGGABEY Beyoncé’s new album “RENNAISANCE” coming July 29th with “Act i” Beyoncé’s new album “RENNAISANCE” coming July 29th with “Act i” 🐝 https://t.co/JAqXlcvVP4

The TikTok debut is just one of the many events that have transpired since Beyonce's return to the music scene. On June 16, the pop sensation announced that her upcoming album, Rennaisance, will drop on July 29.

Rennaisance will mark the singer's first solo album in six years. Her last release was Lemonade in 2016. On June 20, the singer released the first single off the album, Break My Soul.

Last week, the song jumped from No. 15 to No.7 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. This made her the only singer after Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney to score at least 20 top 10 hits as a soloist and at least 10 top 10 hits as part of a group.

On June 30th, the singer took to Instagram to unveil the majestic cover art for her album. As she explained the inspiration behind it, she said:

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking."

She continued that she hopes her fans find joy in the music and that it inspires them to "release the wiggle."

Break my Soul is only a taste of what Renaissance has to offer and fans can't wait to experience what the entire album has in store.

