WATCH: Cardi B appears to hit fan with microphone at Wireless festival, rapper clears the air soon after

American singer, songwriter and rapper Cardi B appears to be in a scuffle with a fan at a festival, in a new video of her that is being shared on the internet.

Cardi B was performing at the Wireless Festival in London and right before she concluded her set, she could be seen swinging her arms with a microphone in her hand. The gesture seemed like the singer was hitting a fan.

However, she took to Twitter to clarify that there was "no fight" between her and a fan.

She also wrote on the micro-blogging website:

“Don’t believe everything you see.”

Cardi B @iamcardib Don’t believe everything you see Don’t believe everything you see 😉 https://t.co/a9PiM7vivn

Did Cardi B get into a fight at the Wireless Music Festival?

KenBarbie™ @itsKenBarbie While the rooms, neighborhoods, and playgrounds pretend a whole fight happened While the rooms, neighborhoods, and playgrounds pretend a whole fight happened https://t.co/BdttatYJfH

The angle through which Cardi B’s videos are being shared initially makes it seem like she is hitting a fan with a microphone. However, on a closer look and through another video shared by a fan, it is evident that someone from the audience is trying to pull the rapper's hair as she leans towards the crowd.

In an act of defense, the singer swings her arms with the microphone at the fan to free herself from the person who seems to be pulling her hair.

Shortly after the incident, the WAP singer took to Twitter to point out that there was no fight. She also replied to a fan who asked for a video of “the full fight,” saying that there was no fight. The 29-year-old singer added that her fan, and Twitter user @itsKenBarbie got the whole thing on their page.

Fans react to Cardi B's apparent tussle during her set

Before the rapper clarified through her tweet that there was no fight between her and her fan, some Twitter users posted that she got into a scuffle with someone.

However, once she clarified that there was no fight, her fans shared various posts in her support.

Lit Convos @ConvosLit Cardi B fights fan on stage at Wireless Festival Cardi B fights fan on stage at Wireless Festival https://t.co/xvYc4D3eqw

Tatiana ﾒ𝟶 @Tsanders555 I'm not the biggest fan of cardi b but Y'all calling her "getto" for fighting a fan that touched her inappropriately is odd to me cuz when women don't fight back y'all say they should've when they do y'all say it's "getto" 🤨 I'm not the biggest fan of cardi b but Y'all calling her "getto" for fighting a fan that touched her inappropriately is odd to me cuz when women don't fight back y'all say they should've when they do y'all say it's "getto" 🤨

Your happy place @Yourhappyplace9 I LOVE CARDI MF’N BBBBBBBB!!!! We not goin out without a FIGHT!!! Cardi B for the WIN I LOVE CARDI MF’N BBBBBBBB!!!! We not goin out without a FIGHT!!! Cardi B for the WIN

CardiYe♎️Venom @SharkiGang @iamcardib We have your back doll we telling the TRUTH out here, they grabbed your mic you grabbed it back then they tried to touch you and you got their hands off you ITS SELF DEFENCE there was no FIGHT fans crossed the line! End of story!! STOP LYING ON MY GIRL!! @iamcardib We have your back doll we telling the TRUTH out here, they grabbed your mic you grabbed it back then they tried to touch you and you got their hands off you ITS SELF DEFENCE there was no FIGHT fans crossed the line! End of story!! STOP LYING ON MY GIRL!!

Where was the singer performing?

The Wireless Music Festival, which is billed as Europe’s biggest celebration of contemporary black music, began on July 1. It had Chris Brown, Asap Rocky Tyer, The Creator and Nicki Minaj as some of its headliners.

During her set, Cardi B performed her hit numbers in London’s Finsbury Park, along with her husband Offset and friend and singer Megan Thee Stallion.

The festival took place in three venues over the course of two weekends. It started on July 1 at London’s Crystal Palace Park and moved on to Finsbury Park and Birmingham’s NEC in the following weeks.

More about the artist

Over the years, Cardi B has won various accolades including a Grammy Award, eight Billboard Music Awards and six Guinness World Records. She has also won six American Music Awards, fourteen BET Hip Hop Awards, and two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year awards.

The singer is the only female rapper to have the most number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100. The 29-year-old also became the only singer to achieve multiple number ones with solo songs and the only one to achieve number ones in two decades on the chart.

The Up singer is also the only female rapper with the most diamond-certified songs by the RIA. Additionally, she is one of the few female rappers with a billion streams on Spotify.

