Watch: Serena Williams shows off her dance moves to Beyonce's latest album

Tennis superstar and arguably the greatest player of all time, Serena Williams was recently seen showing off her dance moves to one of the songs from Beyonce's latest album 'Break My Soul'.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to Instagram to post a story about her showing off moves on the dance floor.

The American also posted a picture on Instagram of her spending time with her daughter Olympia and husband Alex Ohanian. The picture was taken at Sketch in London, which is a tea room that transforms into a cocktail lounge.

Williams has made good use of her absence from the WTA tour by spending quality time with her family, particularly her daughter Olympia. Olympia has been in the public eye ever since her birth in 2017.

"Now these are ultimate bathroom selfies," Williams captioned her post on Instagram.

Serena Williams' underwhelming comeback

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Coming into Wimbledon this year, one of the biggest storylines was the return of Serena Williams to competitive action. The American had not played since the 2021 edition of the tournament, plummeting in the rankings as a result.

There was also hope that her comeback could also see her return to the summit once again. However, it was not meant to be.

Ahead of the Championships, the seven-time champion joined hands with Ons Jabeur to play the doubles at the Eastbourne International. While the duo were making strides, Jabeur had to pull out of the tournament ahead of the semifinals due to an injury.

Williams, who would have been desperate to get some more competitive matches under her belt, entered SW19 having played just two competitive matches in nearly a year. This was very much visible in the match against Harmony Tan as she just did not have the rhythm, losing 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7) in three hours and 10 minutes.

Addressing rumors about this potentially being her last match at Wimbledon, Williams said that she could not confirm or deny anything.

“That's a question I can't answer [on returning to Wimbledon next year]. I don't know. Who knows? Who knows if I'll be there or not,” Williams said.

What the future holds for the 23-time Grand Slam champion is unknown. The American is yet to divulge her plans for the rest of the year but is expected to take part in the American hardcourt swing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far