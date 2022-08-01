What is the 'I'm carrying your love with me' TikTok trend? Reason behind George Strait song going viral online, explained 

TikTok trends pop up on the internet every second day and a sound clip of George Strait's 1997 hit song Carrying Your Love With Me is the latest to go viral on the app.

The audio was recently repurposed by social media music creator David Morris. Morris' song has gained massive attention on the video sharing app and has managed to become a top trending sound.

At the time of writing this article, the audio had been used in over 659k videos, all of which showed netizens recording how they were "carrying love" via the littlest of things like pet fur, name tags and so on.

Read on to know what this trend is and how you too can take part in it.

How George Strait's song is being used on TikTok to show people "carrying love" in different forms

Carrying Your Love With Me is a romantic single by George Strait, that took over country music charts in the 90s. It became a love theme for Texan natives and country listeners.

25 years after its initial release, the song has now been rebooted by musician David Morris. The West Virginian artist decided to pay homage to the hit number that he "grew up" listening to. He remixed the track and added some rap elements to it, making it palatable for a wider audience.

This new version was first released on YouTube on July 6, 2022, where it has now garnered over 700k views. From there, the song found a way to TikTok where users started to take a small snippet from it to use in their videos.

The following lyrics can be heard in the snippet:

"And everything's a dream when I'm carrying your love with me."

TikTokers and netizens are using the audio to showcase how they are "carrying love" in different forms. This can vary from showing off their pregnant belly, tribute tattoos, scars, pet fur, pendants, memorabilia, etc.

Even stars like JoJo Siwa have taken part in the viral trend.

Morris says the song has a "special place" in his heart

David Morris also faced scrutiny from fans of the original song, who declared that no remake can ever measure up to Strait's singing. This led the singer to share his affection for the song with the listeners.

He wrote in the comments section of his official music video on YouTube, expressing:

"I grew up listening to King George. So many of his songs hold a special place in my heart. But "Carrying Your Love With Me" in particular has always been a favourite. (I'm from West Virginia and I live in Tennessee now, so you can understand why)."

He added that the iconic song was used with proper rights and permissions, and that the original makers were rightfully credited:

"I got this sample cleared. I got permission from the original songwriters. I release this song with their blessing, and not only are they credited on my record, but they will receive publishing royalties as well. Respect to them and respect to King George!"

The comment can be found pinned on Morris' video.

David Morris has a big following on social media. HIs YouTube channel is subscribed by over 52k users, while his TikTok account has over 216k followers. The artist has a considerable number of following on Facebook and Instagram as well, with 11k and 52k followers on each platform, respectively.

His song has also introduced the original track to new listeners, many of whom are using it for their TikTok video instead of the remixed version.

