What did Lil Kim say about Nicki Minaj? 50 Cent beef explained amid recent controversy 

50 Cent is sparking a feud between Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj. The In da Club rapper recently took to social media claiming that Kim was dissing the Barbie Dreams singer in Megan Thee Stallion's Plan B remix. This comes while Lil Kim and 50 Cent's rivalry has heightened.

On September 8, 50 Cent took to his official Instagram account and posted a message for Nicki Minaj. In the now-deleted post, the Many Men singer uploaded an image of Lil Kim dressed in a white Prada outfit alongside a white owl. He wrote in the caption:

“QGTM @nickiminaj you better light her a*s up i’m watching. she said something about the baby, 🤷🏽‍♂️her baby eye f*cked up. 🤪LOL.”

50 Cent's now-deleted Instagram post (Image via 50cent/Instagram)

50 Cent was referring to Megan Thee Stallion's Plan B remix, which also featured Lil Kim. In the song, Kim raps:

“Ni**a, you's a b***h, your father's a b***h, your brother's a b***h/Keep acting like this and your son gon' be a b***h.”

50 Cent believed that Lil Kim was slamming Minaj's family.

At the time of writing this article, Nicki Minaj had not responded to 50 Cent's Instagram post.

50 Cent and Lil Kim's feud explained amid latest social media tussle

Although the two rappers have been viciously attacking each other, the duo has collaborated in the past. The two released a song titled Magic Stick in 2003. However, as years progressed, it became clear that the duo's relationship had turned sour.

In a 2005 track titled Piggy Bank, 50 Cent took a dig at the 48-year-old's cosmetic enhancements. He said,

"Freak b***h look like Kim before the surgery."

In another collaboration with Eminem and Obie Trice for their song Love Me, 50 Cent claimed that he thought Kim was attractive until "she start f***king with her nose."

Responding to the endless public digs, Lil Kim expressed in an Associated Press interview that her views on 50 Cent had changed. She said:

“I can’t front. I don’t have a lot of respect for 50 Cent because his music is hardcore, violent. I love his music sometimes, but I feel like in his personal life, his real life, he carries that on, and that’s not a great message."

Addressing their beef, she said:

“How can a man have beef with a woman? Whatever, that's just not cool.”

Lil Kim hits back in ongoing Instagram drama

Within minutes of 50 Cent attempting to start a dual between Kim and Minaj, Kim took to the post in the comment section. She wrote,

"Now watch what God do to his Life!"

In another comment, she added,

“It’s ok he just doin what b***h n***az do”

Kim responds to 50 Cent's Instagram post (Image via 50cent/Instagram)

The Not Tonight singer then referred to a past romantic situation between her and 50 Cent. She claimed that the two went on a date that did not go as expected. Kim wrote:

“Still mad about that date I see I ain’t kno u was this mad tho DAMNNN F*ck boi Glad u was listen tho song was for U.”

Kim responds to 50 Cent's Instagram post (Image via 50cent/Instagram)

Before 50 Cent uploaded a post comparing Kim to an owl, he also compared her to a Leprechaun in a now-deleted Instagram post. However, Kim did not hold back at that time either, she hit back, saying that the rapper was "creepy" and "obsessed" with her.

