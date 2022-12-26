Dominik Mysterio Arrested: 5 Things that could happen on WWE RAW 

WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio was arrested on Christmas Eve after he attempted to take Rhea Ripley to his grandparents' house, where his mother and father were celebrating the holiday season.

This time around, Rey Mysterio was prepared for it, and even though Dominik pushed his father, his mother slapped Ripley, leading to the youngster being arrested. Mysterio was later released and noted that he was a free man on Twitter.

This could now be an integral turn in storylines and could lead to some interesting events. Of course, there is no live episode of WWE RAW tonight, but here are five things that could happen in the coming weeks.

#5. The duo heads to the Mysterio house once again for New Year's Eve

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley had already invaded the Mysterio house and attacked Rey at Thanksgiving before attempting to repeat this on Christmas Eve. Even though their plans appear to have backfired this time around, it's likely that the two stars will try to spoil New Year's Eve for the Mysterio family, especially since Rhea Ripley will be looking for revenge on Angie.

With Mysterio on SmackDown and Dominik and Rhea on WWE RAW, it's quite interesting that these two stars are continuing their personal issues on social media and YouTube instead.

#4. Dominik Mysterio talks about his time in jail and claims it has changed him

Dominik could return to Monday Night RAW next week as a changed man, and the former Tag Team Champion could claim that the few hours that he spent in jail were life-changing for him and look to make up with his father and then leave The Judgment Day.

Of course, this would be another plan from Dominik and Rhea Ripley to lure Rey Mysterio out so that he can be attacked by his father. Mysterio has made it clear that he will not fight his son, but at some point, he will change his mind when he realizes that he has no choice.

#3. Rey Mysterio moves back to WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio appears to have sent a clear message to his son by having him arrested on Christmas Eve and refusing to allow him to be part of the festive season. That being said, it's clear that this is far from over, and now that it includes his family, it's likely that Mysterio will want to face it head-on.

Mysterio currently has his own issues with Karrion Kross, but he could look to move back over to WWE RAW to settle this vendetta with his only son.

#2. Rhea Ripley looks for revenge on Rey Mysterio's mother Angie

Rhea Ripley was slapped by Dominik's mother, Angie, and clearly, she didn't take it well since Angie only did it in order to protect her family. Dominik was the one who was arrested instead and told to stay away from the family, not Rhea, which means that next week on WWE RAW, Rhea could head to the Mysterio house in order to exact some revenge.

This could easily turn this feud up a level and could even lead to Aalyah Mysterio making her return and having to protect her mother against Ripley.

#1. Dominik and Rhea invade Friday Night SmackDown to get even

Since there is no episode of WWE RAW this week, there could be some antics on SmackDown instead. The company is looking to make the final episode of SmackDown in 2022 one of the biggest of the year, and an invasion from Rhea and Dominik could be in line with that.

Mysterio is currently feuding with Karrion Kross, but if he's wrestling on the show, then the couple could invade and look to send a message, which could, in turn, lead to Mysterio doing the same thing on RAW.

How do you think Dominik Mysterio will react after being arrested? Have your say in the comments section below.

