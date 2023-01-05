5 chilling details about Greggory Smart's murder

Greggory Smart's 1990 murder case has gained international attention over the years for being one of the most controversial cases of the century.

His shooting death was followed by the disputed and highly-publicized trial of his wife, Pamela Smart, who allegedly enticed her teenage lover to murder the 24-year-old insurance agent.

Smart was reportedly found dead inside his Derry, New Hampshire, condo on the night of May 1, 1990. His wife found him laying in a pool of blood. The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of four teenage boys, who confessed to the crime.

Moreover, his wife Pamela was tried and found guilty of multiple charges, receiving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

This article aims to discuss a few key details from Greggory Smart's case in detail.

Greggory Smart's shooting death: Five quick facts to know about the decades-old murder case fueled by a love triangle

1) Greggory Smart died of a fatal gunshot wound to the back of the head

In May 1990, Smart, 24, was residing in a Derry-based condominium while working as an insurance agent. His wife Pamela Smart was 22 years old at the time and used to work as a communications coordinator at Winnacunnet High School in New Hampshire.

On May 1, Pamela allegedly returned home from an out-of-town meeting to find her husband lying face-down in a pool of blood with a fatal gunshot wound to the back of the head. Their house was ransacked and the crime scene seemed like a burglary gone wrong.

2) News of Pamela Smart's affair surfaced during Greggory's murder investigation

Investigators believed that there was more going on in Greggory Smart's murder and that it was not just a random act of violence. It was eventually revealed that on the night of the murder, four local teenagers drove to the couple's residence in Derry, New Hampshire.

One of those boys was Billy Flynn, a 16-year-old high school student who was having an affair with Pamela at the time.

3) Authorities received an anonymous tip that alleged Pamela's involvement in the murder

Authorities received an anonymous phone call a few weeks after the murder of Greggory Smart. The caller claimed that Pamela Smart was unmistakably involved in plotting the murder of her husband. During the same phone call, the caller mentioned "Cecelia Pierce as a confidant," Pam's student intern at Winnacunnet High.

During the investigation, authorities prompted Pierce to wear a wire and push Smart to confess to the murder. In the recording, Pamela was heard saying that she'd "be better off just lying to the police" otherwise "we’d go to the slammer for the rest of our lives."

4) The four boys confessed to Greggory Smart's murder and agreed to testify at Pamela's trial

The four teenage boys, namely Billy Flynn, Vance Lattime Jr., Patrick Randall, and Raymond Fowler, eventually confessed to the murder and agreed to testify at Pamela Smart's trial.

Vance Jr., the getaway driver, reportedly waited outside in the car with Raymond while Patrick and Billy entered Greggory Smart's condo. As soon as Smart returned home, the two boys attacked him. Billy allegedly shot the 24-year-old in the back of the head execution-style while Randall held a knife to his face. They all pleaded guilty to minor charges and were given lenient prison terms.

5) Pamela Smart was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole

During Pamela Smart's March 1991 trial, which captivated international attention, contradictory versions of what happened during Greggory Smart's murder emerged. Pamela, according to Flynn and his friends, convinced them to execute the murder. They said she left the apartment door unlocked, gave them money for ammo, and told them to make Gregg's death appear like a burglary.

Pamela was convicted on multiple charges of witness tampering, conspiracy to commit murder, and being an accomplice to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

