Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - What happened to Kay Parsons?

41-year-old Laverne “Kay” Parsons was brutally murdered in a shocking incident which was initially thought to be a case of burlgery. However, as investigators started to look deeper, the case got murkier and murkier.

In the latest episode titled Secrets on Hot Springs Drive, Dateline: Secrets Uncovered unveiled details concerning the case filled with adultery and deceit.

The episode aired on January 3rd at 9:00 PM on Oxygen.

A woman is murdered in a home invasion; her best friend and neighbor is shot the following night; investigators unearth disturbing secrets that suggest the cases may be linked.

Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence.

Chilling details of Kay Parsons murder

Kay had to pay the price for her unfaithful husband. Hailing from the US state of Pennsylvania, Parsons was a loving mother to her only son, Derek.

Kay, along with her husband David and their son, moved to Grovetown, Georgia in 2005. She started working at a local physical therapy clinic.

Kay grew close to her neighbor cum colleague, Rebecca Sears. According to investigators, it was Sears who plotted the murder of Parsons.

Although the motivation for the murder was not made public by the investigators, it is thought that Sears, who had a love affair with Parsons' husband David, may have wished to cut Kay out of their lives.

According to a police affidavit, an unidentified informant revealed that Sears asked him to kill Parsons.

Michael Sears, Rebecca's other son, also confessed that his mother had told him she "wished she knew someone who would kill someone for her," the affidavit states.

Sears involved her 19-year-old son in order to kill Parsons

The murder was a well-thought-out plot, however brutal it may have been.

Sears took help from her 19-year-old son Christopher Bowers, who hit Kay with a hammar and beat her up with a baseball bat. The entire incident was staged as a bulgery, as a gold necklace and an expensive watch were removed from the crime scene. On the same day, Sear also reported bulgery in her house.

Kay's dying body was discovered by a construction worker at 8:45 AM when she was hardly breathing. When the worker did not get an answer at the front door, he walked around the gate to find her lying in a pool of blood, but alive. He immediately informed the police. Upon examination, the investigators determined that she suffered blunt force trauma to the head and body.

Kay died the next morning.

To make the story more believable, Sear staged her own attack. The following day, an unknown attacker shot her in the leg and fled the scene. He even asked for money. An investigation into the case revealed that Sear staged the attack so that she would not be on the suspect's list.

Mother-son duo faced death penalty

The mother-son duo, Rebecca and Christopher, faced the death penalty for their gruesome crime.

Enter caption

In March 2013, Sears pleaded guilty and is currently serving life imprisonment at the Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto, Georgia.

When she returned from school, Bowers had blood on his face and told his mother he "took care of everything," Sears allegedly confessed, the affidavit said.

Sears was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for the murder, a life sentence for the armed robbery, and 20 years for the burglary.

Poll : 0 votes