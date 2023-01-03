"He just didn't really fit in": Bryan Kohberger's former classmates open up about Idaho murder suspect's drug use and past behavior

Over the past two months, the murders of the four Idaho University students have dominated the news and now, the prime suspect in the case, Bryan Kohberger, has also garnered some interest.

Former classmates, present classmates, and neighbors have come forward with their exchanges with him, which they have scrutinized in retrospect. A former school classmate even said that Kohberger "didn't really fit in" with anybody when they were in school.

Brian Entin @BrianEntin Moscow Police chief officially announces arrest of Bryan Kohberger in Pennsylvania. He says Kohberger resides in Pullman, Washington. Moscow Police chief officially announces arrest of Bryan Kohberger in Pennsylvania. He says Kohberger resides in Pullman, Washington.

Kohberger's high school classmates remember him as an awkward creep who allegedly struggled with heroin addiction in his late teens. People who went to elementary school with the accused killer mentioned a drastic physical change that Kohberger went through in his senior year of high school.

Former classmates thought of him as more of an outcast. According to the New York Post, Dominique Clark, who attended both elementary and high school with Bryan Kohberger, said:

"He hung out with the people who were outcasts together. He tried to hang out with people who were smart. He just didn't really fit in with anybody."

Clark also claimed that the suspected killer was a creep around girls, and he became aggressive with each passing day. Bryan also attended Pleasant Valley High School in Brodheadsville and lost around 80 pounds just before his senior year.

According to Dominique, this physical transformation also brought about a mental one as he went from victim to aggressor. However, none of the people who knew Bryan Kohberger in the past or even before his arrest suspected him of being behind the deaths of the Idaho college students.

Bradley Warren @bradmwarren Tomorrow: This is the court house where Bryan Kohberger will make a procedural hearing pertaining to extradition. This is also the public defender’s office, trying to see if he’s available. Tomorrow: This is the court house where Bryan Kohberger will make a procedural hearing pertaining to extradition. This is also the public defender’s office, trying to see if he’s available. https://t.co/sIzpbfh8n7

Former classmates allege that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger was a "heavy heroin user"

Following Bryan Kohberger's highly publicized arrest for the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, authorities asked people not to divulge information as they could be called as witnesses. However, that has not stopped former classmates from speaking about their past interactions with Kohberger.

Another former classmate from Bryan's high school claimed that he was a "heavy heroin user" back in his high school days. Casey Arntz posted a number of videos on Friday discussing details of Bryan Kohberger's suspicious past.

Josh Benson @WFLAJosh #Idahohomocides Kohberger’s parents and two sisters plan to attend Tuesday’s hearing, according to public defender Jason LaBar. They will not be permitted to visit him while they’re there. #BryanKohberger Kohberger’s parents and two sisters plan to attend Tuesday’s hearing, according to public defender Jason LaBar. They will not be permitted to visit him while they’re there. #BryanKohberger #Idahohomocides

The videos included multiple pictures of her with Kohberger and some other friends. Feeling uneasy and terrified about the whole situation, Arntz pointed at the old pictures and said:

"I really didn’t have ‘Old Friend of a Murderer’ on my 2022 bingo list...Obviously that’s Bryan. Still had the dead face."

Referring to a conversation she had with him in the past, Casey said that Kohberger had claimed to be "clean" from drug use. A former classmate at Northampton Community College, however, told Fox News that the accused killer was still struggling with his addiction while in college.

The classmate, who wished to remain anonymous, told the outlet that they would talk “for hours” about Bryan Kohberger's weight and drug addictions. Meanwhile, Dominique Clark said that everyone used to find his behavior towards girls odd and concerning.

She said that if he was interested in a girl and she wasn't interested in him, Bryan wouldn't accept it and move on. This led to him being called a creep by his classmates.

Nerdy Addict @SirNerdyAddict Owner of Seven Sirens Brewing Company, Jordan Serulneck, says Bryan Kohberger visited several times, harassing the women employed there.



Bryan usually sat alone at the bar “observing and watching,” and he stood out for his awkward interactions with employees and patrons. Owner of Seven Sirens Brewing Company, Jordan Serulneck, says Bryan Kohberger visited several times, harassing the women employed there. Bryan usually sat alone at the bar “observing and watching,” and he stood out for his awkward interactions with employees and patrons.

Clark, his former school classmate, concluded that the suspected killer never did fit in with anybody in school. A Pennsylvania bar owner has also alleged that Bryan Kohberger was creepy towards the female staff and made them feel uncomfortable to the point where he had to intervene.

Poll : 0 votes