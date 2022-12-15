WATCH: New gas station footage shows white car speeding near slain Idaho students’ home

On Tuesday, December 13, Idaho authorities discovered vital footage that showed a white sedan speeding near a Moscow gas station, located near the home where the four Idaho students were brutally killed last month.

The footage was reportedly acquired from the gas station assistant manager, who began combing through the tapes after she saw a white sedan race through the area around 3.45 am on November 13, the night of the murder.

The gas station manager reportedly decided to look through the footage and alert law enforcement after investigators had said that they were looking for the occupants of a white Hyundai last week.

Police said the white Hyundai was reportedly seen near the home of the four University of Idaho students. Authorities stated that they were seeking any information on the occupants of the vehicle.

It should be noted that authorities did not announce that the occupants of the vehicle were considered suspects in the case.

Idaho authorities seek information regarding a car seen near the victims' home

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death in their off-campus house on November 13.

Last week, officials announced that they were looking for any information regarding a 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantra seen parked near the home of the victims before they were found murdered.

Police have now come into possession of gas station surveillance footage that reportedly shows a white car bolting through the area on the night of the murder. However, police have not yet confirmed the make of the vehicle seen in the footage.

Police have yet to name a suspect or release any additional details that would infer any progress in the case. Authorities have also not released a statement regarding the new footage that was acquired on Tuesday morning. However, investigators told Fox News that they are yet to find any critical information on the tapes.

The Moscow Police department has received severe criticism for its lack of positive momentum in the high-profile Idaho case. Several people, including the family of the victims, have criticized law enforcement, stating that the trail might go cold, as it has been a month since the horrific incident.

On Tuesday, Moscow police Capt. Roger Lanier stated that the investigation “is not cold” as they receive tips every day that are deemed “viable’ by law enforcement. He said:

“We get dozens and dozens of tips, we sort through and we prioritize them and for sure some of them are not good tips, they’re not even relevant to the case. [the tips] Help us do everything from clear people who maybe there was some speculation about to further some of the theories that we’re working on.”

The Moscow Police department is working with the FBI and the Idaho State Police to solve the case.

