“I have nothing to hide”: Neighbor of slain Idaho students denies internet theories about being a suspect

Jeremy Reagan, a neighbor of the slain Idaho students, defended himself against mounting internet theories characterizing him as a suspect in the horrifying murders.

In an interview with Court TV, on Tuesday, November 29, Reagan, a third-year law student, who described himself as "socially awkward," denied rumors that he was the murderer. The denial comes on the heels of people on social media speculating that the neighbor might be responsible for the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students.

Reagan became the subject of online speculation after he began providing frequent soundbites on the deaths to the media. However, after being labeled a suspect, Reagan defended himself by saying:

"I didn't do it. I have nothing to hide. I'm willing to give DNA, fingerprints, whatever they need."

Reagan defends after being called a suspect weeks after the Idaho killings

The remarks come weeks after officers from the Moscow Police Department discovered Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle fatally stabbed in an off-campus residence at the University of Idaho on November 13.

Reagan unwittingly became an online suspect in the murder of the four students, despite officials still trying to find the man responsible for the crimes. He reasoned that his socially awkward nature might have fed into the internet’s obsession with labeling him as a suspect in the Idaho murder. He said:

"I'm naturally an awkward person, just my mannerisms, the way I talk...my natural person, just a little bit socially awkward so I might smile at points that I shouldn't, I might make weird hand movements when I shouldn't."

Reagan, who admitted to not knowing the slain students, said that officers had interviewed him on Tuesday in connection with the murder. However, he added that they did not collect any DNA evidence refuting the rumors that he refused to provide the samples.

“Officers came by my house today (Tuesday). They talked with me, they interviewed me. They didn’t bring anything to collect DNA today. They said, ‘If we need you, will you come down to the station?’ I said, ‘Absolutely."

The third-year law student said that following unwarranted attention from cyber sleuths, he began carrying a weapon for protection.

“Just having it on me gives me that extra sense of security, especially now where cyber sleuths may or may not come.”

Reagan’s interview comes after several people online described him as strange, among other things, after he gave several interviews in connection to the murder of the Idaho students who were his neighbors.

Last week, Reagan, while providing an insight into the lives of the slain students, told the New York Post:

“There were parties that were kind of loud. As I would take my dog in and out to go to the bathroom, I would just be walking by, I would look up and I would see people in the windows almost every night, probably four or five nights a week.”

Police have yet to identify a suspect or recover the murder weapon used to stab the students. Meanwhile, investigators continue to ask for the public’s assistance in solving the crime.

