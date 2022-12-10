WATCH: Police releases bodycam footage from the night of Idaho student murders

On December 9, Friday, Law&Crime reported that authorities have released bodycam footage from the night four University of Idaho students were murdered in Moscow, Idaho.

In a video released by the Moscow Police Department, the officer's bodycam records an unrelated incident in which he questions a man walking in the area where the murder took place. The unidentified man was reportedly stopped because he was carrying a beverage, prompting the police officer to ask him whether or not he was of age.

In additional footage, Moscow officers question three people for an alcohol-related offense near the victim's home. While both instances are considered to be innocuous, Idaho authorities reported that the footage was released in case it could reveal any valuable information regarding what happened on the night of the murder.

Former FBI agent Brag Garrett told ABC:

"It can be used from a historical standpoint. That information could potentially become relevant later in the investigation, you just never know.

Moscow authorities stated that a white car seen in the footage has been identified as a potential lead, and that they intend to question its occupants in relation to the massacre.

Further details of the Idaho massacre

As per the Spokesman Review, the mass murder of four University of Idaho students occurred on November 13, 2022. CNN identified the victims as Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Ethan Chapin, who was in a relationship with Xana Kernodle, was the only victim who was not a resident of the home. All four students were reportedly stabbed to death.

While the suspects have not yet been identified, the Moscow Police Department released an official statement noting their interest in finding the occupants of the white car seen in front of the victims' homes around the time of the killings.

The statement read:

"Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about a vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of Nov. 13."

Chief James Fry of the Moscow Police Department said that officers also assisted the victims' families by collecting belongings unrelated to the investigation. He said that otherwise, the King's Street residence would still be considered an active crime scene.

"We just went in to gather belongings so that the family can have some of that stuff, you know. We have a job to do. We're going to do it to the best of our ability and we owe this to the family. We owe this to the victims."

Fox reported that while Idaho officials described the murder as a 'targeted' crime of passion, they have not disclosed any further information about the suspects' potential motivations.

