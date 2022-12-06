“I was lucky enough”: Idaho student murder victim Madison Mogen’s boyfriend breaks silence over tragedy

The devastated boyfriend of Madison Mogen, one of the four killed last month in Idaho, spoke out during a vigil, describing his girlfriend as his best friend, adding,

“I am lucky enough to be able to explore life with Maddie for about two years.”

During a vigil in Post Falls, the hometown of one of the four murdered students, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen’s boyfriend Jake Schriger spoke for the first time on Friday, December 2 after the horrifying murder of his girlfriend, who was found dead at her off-campus house near the University of Idaho in Moscow.

Schriger, who reportedly knew all four victims killed on November 13, said, “None of these people deserved this.” He added,

“She was the first person I talked to every morning and the last person I talked to before bed. She was the person that I loved most.”

Madison Mogen was dating her boyfriend for a year before she was killed

Jake Schriger, a student at the University of Idaho, had been dating Madison Mogen, 21, for nearly a year before she was fatally stabbed in an off-campus house along with her close friends and roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin on November 13, 2022.

During the vigil, Schriger, who said that his friendship with Mogen evolved into a relationship over two years, recalled his first date at The Breakfast Club in Moscow while issuing an emotional tribute to his slain girlfriend.

Last month, Schriger’s mom told the New York Post that the inseparable couple “went together like peanut butter and jelly.”

Lindsey Wasson @lindseywasson In his remarks Madison's father Ben Mogen mentioned her boyfriend Jake: I'm so glad that she got to just have at least a little taste of what it's like to be in love...maybe someday they would have gotten married." Moscow, Idaho coverage for @reuterspictures In his remarks Madison's father Ben Mogen mentioned her boyfriend Jake: I'm so glad that she got to just have at least a little taste of what it's like to be in love...maybe someday they would have gotten married." Moscow, Idaho coverage for @reuterspictures https://t.co/nZCtmjLiYG

Ben Mogen, the father of Madison Mogen, echoed a similar statement during a vigil for his daughter on December 1, saying,

“I’m so glad that she got to have a little taste of what it’s like to be in love with someone.”

He added:

“I was proud to call him my daughter’s boyfriend.”

On Monday, December 5, the stepfather of Madison Mogen, Scott Laramie, told Fox News that his family was still grappling with the death of his daughter, describing it as “the hardest thing in the world." He added:

“It’s still hard to believe sometimes. We get up in the morning, and it’s like, ‘Nah this isn’t happening,’ then it kicks in. We love her and we miss her, and it’s the hardest thing in the world to try to figure out how to live without her.”

Cristina Corbin @CristinaCorbin #idaho Benjamin Mogen, father of Madison “Maddie” Mogen, speaks to me about his daughter ahead of tonight’s candlelight vigil #moscow Benjamin Mogen, father of Madison “Maddie” Mogen, speaks to me about his daughter ahead of tonight’s candlelight vigil #moscow #idaho https://t.co/JI4xW3J7eo

Moscow Police have yet to find the suspect responsible for the gruesome murders, prompting the families to take charge in the investigation.

On Sunday, Kaylee Goncalves's bereaved father, Steve Goncalves, told The Post that he has hired private investigators to find the murderer, as he has lost confidence in the local authorities, whom he suspects are too “inexperienced” to deal with a high-profile case.

Police have yet to name a suspect or recover the murder weapon used to kill the four Idaho students.

