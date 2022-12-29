Surveillance image shows University of Idaho murder victims at Corner Club bar on the night of stabbings

Nearly six weeks after the murder of four University of Idaho students, a surveillance image showing two of the four victims at a Corner Club bar just hours before they were brutally murdered, has surfaced online.

On Tuesday, December 27, a surveillance image posted on Reddit showed Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen inside the Corner Club bar in downtown Moscow, Idaho, around 1.32 am on November 13.

Image via Screenshot from user u/grabbagreenhornet/Reddit

While the timestamp on the image has confirmed authorities' previous information on the two Idaho victims being at the bar from around 10.30 pm to 1.30 pm on the night of the murder, it has not helped identify a suspect.

Everything we know about the Idaho murders

Sydney A. Charles @SydneyCharlesTV Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves went out to a bar, and then got food at a late night food truck. Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves went out to a bar, and then got food at a late night food truck. https://t.co/2fPz4lRE1Q

As per the surveillance image, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen appeared to be socializing with other patrons of the bar around 1.32 am - hours before they were stabbed - along with roommate Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin on November 13.

As per authorities who have traced the movements of the victims on the night of the murder, the two best friends, Goncalves and Mogen, reportedly stopped at a food truck after they visited the bar and then got a ride home, arriving just before 2 am.

Meanwhile, their roommates, Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, returned home a few minutes earlier after attending a party. They were reportedly killed between 3 am and 4 am.

Moscow police are still in pursuit of a suspect responsible for the murder of the university students

Gadi Schwartz @GadiNBC New details in the massacre of 4 students in Idaho: 🧵



Police have yet to arrest a suspect despite establishing timelines for the victims on the night of the murder. However, the police said that they believe someone is harboring vital information about the night that could aid in the investigation. Police said:

“Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders. whether you believe it is significant or not.”

While investigators continue to work on the case, which is still mired in mystery, they have since cleared Rebecca Scofield, an associate professor at the University of Idaho, as the suspect in the case. Ashley Guillard, a Texas-based Tik Toker, had accused the professor of being involved in the murder. On Tuesday, police said:

“At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of the history department at the University of Idaho suing a TikTok user for defamation is involved in this crime. The Moscow Police Department will not provide a statement about the ongoing civil process.”

Police said they are continuing to scour through tips, photos, and videos related to the case and have urged people with any information on the deaths of the four students to come forward.

Authorities are still looking for the white Hyundai that was reportedly seen near the home of the four University of Idaho students on the night of the killing. Authorities have urged anyone with any information on the occupants of the vehicle to contact law enforcement.

