“It’s weighed on me:” Cab driver says Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were ‘excited’ to go home on Idaho stabbing the incident night

More than a month after the brutal murder of four Idaho students, a cab driver who drove Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen home that night said that they were “excited” to get back home.

The driver, who spoke to the Daily Mail anonymously, said that the girls were reportedly excited to go home and eat mac and cheese. The cabbie, who told the outlet that he was probably the last person to see Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen alive, expressed remorse on the incident stating, “It’s weighed on me.”

Abby Davis @AbbyDavisKTVB Several hundred #Boiseans gather to honor the lives of UI students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. Several hundred #Boiseans gather to honor the lives of UI students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. https://t.co/l3oal03JNz

The driver added that the incident haunted him as he replayed the night multiple times in his head. He said:

“I’ve replayed that night a million times over trying to think if there was some sign or some detail that something was amiss but there was nothing. It’s not lost on me that my job was to get these girls home safe but that didn’t really help this time.”

Cab Driver reveals new details on Kaylee Goncalves's case

NewsNation @NewsNation



#Banfield Tonight, 40 days after the brutal murders that shook the small Idaho town of Moscow, @TVAshleigh gives tribute to Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Tonight, 40 days after the brutal murders that shook the small Idaho town of Moscow, @TVAshleigh gives tribute to Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.#Banfield https://t.co/WkZAJkKrUs

The cab driver, who disclosed new details to the Daily Mail, provided an insight into the final moments of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen’s life before they were found stabbed in an off-campus residence along with Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle at the University of Idaho on November 13.

The driver told the outlet that he dropped Goncalves and Mogen on the street outside their home after picking them up between 1:40 and 1:45 a.m. from outside the Grub Truck food truck, where they were last captured on camera.

He said that the girls were “excited" about getting some mac and cheese after reaching home, but did not sense a dissonance in their chatter that would indicate the dire fate that awaited them on the night.

“They had their food, and they were super excited about their mac and cheese as girls are after they go to the club.”

He added:

“They were normal just like any other night. They weren’t upset about anything or talking about anyone. There was no nervousness about them. They weren’t afraid of anybody. There was nobody following them or following us.”

The driver, who has volunteered the information to the police, said he reportedly drove away for his next pick without waiting to see if they entered their residence.

Brian Entin @BrianEntin I've learned police obtained this surveillance video several days after the murders.

The video shows Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in downtown Moscow, Idaho hours before murders.

Our @newsnation report tonight: I've learned police obtained this surveillance video several days after the murders.The video shows Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in downtown Moscow, Idaho hours before murders.Our @newsnation report tonight: https://t.co/jMNpUFNiu8

Moscow police are facing mounting criticism, including from the families of the victims, for their lack of momentum in a case that has garnered the attention of the entire nation. Kaylee Goncalves' devastated father has been extremely vocal in criticizing law enforcement for remaining tight-lipped about the investigation.

Officials have yet to name a suspect in the case or discover the murder weapon used in the stabbing.

Poll : 0 votes