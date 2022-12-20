WATCH: New footage shows Idaho student murder victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking together hours before stabbing

On November 13, surveillance cameras in Moscow, Idaho, caught footage of murder victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking together hours before they were stabbed to death along with two others in their home.

In the footage, the University of Idaho students can be seen walking through Moscow's downtown area. The clip sees them with a third individual, a male who is not a suspect in the case. Moscow authorities reported that Goncalves and Mogen were wearing the same clothes they were killed in.

As per Fox News, Kaylee Goncalves can be heard saying:

"Maddie, what did you say to Adam?"

The other woman, presumably Madison Mogen, replied:

"Like, I told Adam everything."

As per authorities, the University of Idaho students had been to Moscow's corner club bar, before going to a food truck. Within hours, they were stabbed to death along with Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in their off-campus home.

While Goncalves, Mogen, and Kernodle were roommates, Chapin was Kernodle's boyfriend. CNN reported that all the victims were involved in the University of Idaho's Greek life.

Officials and members of the public speculate upon the Idaho murder videos

In an official statement to Fox News Digital, Kristine Cameron and Alina Smith, administrators of the University of Idaho Murders Case Discussion Facebook group, said that they hope that the collation of the footage could help any potential witnesses around Moscow to come forward.

Cameron noted, however, that the public should not be too eager to use the content of the videos to speculate about potential suspects.

They stated that many online posters made accusations based on another piece of footage, in which the duo was seen standing at the food truck with the same male as the recently released video.

Cameron said:

"We can all scrutinize those couple of minutes at the food truck, but we just have to remember there was an entire evening before this. There’s more than just that one timestamp that we have into that evening."

Cameron added that many netizens had stated that police should investigate the male they were seen with and added:

"People are drawing the conclusion that he’s creepy from that [few] minutes, and I want to give a bigger picture. He wasn’t just staring at them…He was with them prior."

As recorded in an interview on Lawrence Jones Cross Country, Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, said that 'Adam' from the video is also not a suspect.

Steve Goncalves mentioned:

"We asked and did the obvious due diligence, and we looked into that, and it was pretty clear that this individual was not a part of the investigation as far as a suspect."

The case is currently under police investigation.

