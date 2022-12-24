What did Ashley Guillard do? Professor sues TikToker for defamation over Idaho University student murder conspiracy

Ashley Guillard, a Tik Toker from Texas, was sued after Guillard made defamatory allegations against a professor in Idaho, alleging that the teacher was responsible for the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students.

The lawsuit filed by Rebecca Scofield, an associate professor and the chair of the history department at the University of Idaho, states that Guillard made defamatory statements against her on Tik Tok despite receiving multiple cease and desist letters.

The defamation lawsuit filed earlier this week stated that Guillard, despite multiple warnings, made disparaging and baseless statements against the professor, which endangered the lives of her and her family.

Idaho professor files federal complaint against Tik Toker for defaming her character

Earlier this week, Rebecca Scofield, an associate professor at the University of Idaho, sued Ashley Guillard, a Texas-based Tik Toker, for defamation in a federal complaint. The lawsuit stated that Guillard made over a dozen Tik Tok videos linking the professor to the violent stabbings despite never having met her in person.

As per Law and Crime, Guillard reportedly made over twenty videos where she alleged that the professor killed the four students with the help of another student, identified as J.D., as she was having an affair with one of the slain students.

The lawsuit said:

“Defendant Ashley Guillard — a purported internet sleuth — decided to use the community’s pain for her online self-promotion. She has posted many videos on TikTok falsely stating that Plaintiff Rebecca Scofield (a professor at the University) participated in the murders because she was romantically involved with one of the victims.”

ɴᴇʀᴅʏ ᴀᴅᴅɪᴄᴛ @SirNerdyAddict University of Idaho Professor Rebecca Scofield has allegedly filed a lawsuit against TikToker Ashley Guillard, who alleged Scofield was involved with the murders of the quadruple murders, based on tarot cards. University of Idaho Professor Rebecca Scofield has allegedly filed a lawsuit against TikToker Ashley Guillard, who alleged Scofield was involved with the murders of the quadruple murders, based on tarot cards.

The lawsuit alleged that Guillard extrapolated the baseless theory “by consulting Tarot cards and performing other readings to obtain information about the murders.” It further added that she tried to capitalize on the tragedy to gain social media clout by falsely accusing the professor.

The lawsuit stated that Guillard’s repeated claims harmed her career and threatened the lives of her family. The professor added that Guillard continued to annihilate her character despite the lawyers sending a cease and desist letter on November 29.

The TikToker reportedly continued to post videos even after several users asked her to stop making egregious claims without concrete evidence. The lawsuit added that the professor was not in Idaho at the time of the murders. The lawsuit continued:

“Guillard’s false TikToks have damaged Professor Scofield’s reputation. They have caused her significant emotional distress. She fears for her life and for the lives of her family members.”

Guillard, addressing the lawsuit on Tik Tok, said that she was gearing up for a fight and was “gleaming with excitement,” at the prospect of a legal battle.

“People just don’t get it, like I’ve been against people big and small, corporations and giants and systemic policies [and] racism and won. They all regret coming against me. All of them.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the University of Idaho, Kyle Pfannenstiel, defended the professor and said they condemned the actions of Guillard.

