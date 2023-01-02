“Seen him like twice”: Bryan Kohberger’s WSU housing complex neighbours says Idaho University murder suspect kept low profile

Almost two months after the gruesome murders of four Idaho college students, Bryan Kohberger was arrested as the prime suspect on December 30, 2022. As the highly anticipated news broke, different people have now come forward to talk about the suspect, who presently awaits extradition to Idaho.

The shocking November 13 murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in an off-campus student housing facility have gained both national and international interest. Kohberger's arrest has been met with more speculation as the Moscow Police Department refused to divulge further information on the suspect.

hannah @chickenmchannah Just watched the Moscow murders press conference and honestly, these authorities need a round of applause. Keeping their leads on Bryan Kohberger quiet was the best decision they could’ve made. Just watched the Moscow murders press conference and honestly, these authorities need a round of applause. Keeping their leads on Bryan Kohberger quiet was the best decision they could’ve made.

34-year-old Justin Williams, an employee at WSU who lives in an adjacent building to Kohberger, told Fox News Digital that he rarely saw his neighbor out and about but did not find anything "unusual" in his behavior.

"I’d see him go check his mail, that was it. Other than that, I’ve only seen him like twice the whole time, and I’ve lived here since July 2021."

Washington State University has confirmed that the suspect returned to college following the brutal murders and finished off his first semester as a doctoral student studying criminal justice.

Brian Entin @BrianEntin Some of Bryan Kohberger's college classmates say they have been told to only talk to police about their interactions with him because they could potentially be called as character witnesses in the case. Some of Bryan Kohberger's college classmates say they have been told to only talk to police about their interactions with him because they could potentially be called as character witnesses in the case.

Bryan Kohberger's extradition hearing is scheduled for January 3

After weeks of unanswered questions regarding the deaths of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger was arrested from a gated community in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

According to various media outlets, he is being held without bond at the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania while he awaits extradition to Idaho. The suspect faces four counts of first-degree murder charges.

In the midst of various speculations, former classmates and neighbors have opened up about their experiences with Bryan Kohberger. The 28-year-old doctorate student reportedly lived quietly in his Washington State University apartment complex.

Josh Benson @WFLAJosh Authorities began tracking #BryanKohberger as he drove across the country around Christmas and continued surveilling him for several days before finally arresting him Friday, sources tell CNN. #IdahoFour Authorities began tracking #BryanKohberger as he drove across the country around Christmas and continued surveilling him for several days before finally arresting him Friday, sources tell CNN. #IdahoFour https://t.co/GaAssQwPkd

Other Pullman neighbors also stated that they did not notice anything unusual in the time between the Idaho killings and Bryan Kohberger's arrest. Andrew Chua, a graduate student who lives mere steps away from the suspected killer's building, said:

"I didn’t know about this issue, it’s a very quiet, very nice place to live. Now, I’m like, 'Maybe I should stay home.'"

Prosecutor Thompson cited Idaho state law and said at a press conference on Friday that further information on the investigation that led to Kohberger’s arrest will remain sealed in a probable cause affidavit until his extradition to Idaho.

On Friday, officials from multiple agencies executed a search warrant on his on-campus housing at Washington State University, probably in search of more evidence. Following Bryan Kohberger's arrest, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said at a news conference:

"No arrest will ever bring back these young students; however, we do believe justice will be found through the criminal process."

The victims' families have expressed their relief at the arrest of Bryan Kohberger. 21-year-old Madison Mogen's father, Ben Mogen, stated:

"I’m just so appreciative of all the people that worked hard on this day and night, and that they knew what they were doing. Having faith in them this whole time was hard, but I’m just so glad that we had such a hardworking bunch of people doing what they do...I feel safe."

He further continued:

"I mean, there were times when we’d be coming home and I’m worried about my family and we’re all in the area and I didn’t know if … just not knowing anything about it was so just uneasy-feeling, every day and every night. It’s such a relief."

Dude_In_The_Desert ❁ 🌵 @t_arnpreeest

My gut tells me he's going to be tied to other unsolved homicides/missing persons around college campuses.

Thank God they got I can't imagine someone's first attempt at murder is a quadruple homicide that allowed him to evade arrest for over a month.My gut tells me he's going to be tied to other unsolved homicides/missing persons around college campuses.Thank God they got #BryanKohberger I can't imagine someone's first attempt at murder is a quadruple homicide that allowed him to evade arrest for over a month. My gut tells me he's going to be tied to other unsolved homicides/missing persons around college campuses. Thank God they got #BryanKohberger

Ethan Chapin's family, too, expressed their relief at the arrest of their son's suspected killer and are confident that justice will be served in due time.

Following the deaths of the four students, law enforcement had failed to ascertain a possible motive for the horrific crime. Moscow police faced criticism at the time, including from the families of the victims, for their lack of momentum in a case that garnered the attention of the entire nation.

Poll : 0 votes