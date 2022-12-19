Who is 'Adam?' New surveillance footage reveals Idaho University murder victims discussing mystery man prior to stabbing death

Weeks after the horrifying homicide of four Idaho college students, internet sleuths have discovered new evidence in the form of video footage, which includes two of the victims and someone named 'Adam'.

The gruesome murders of the students at an off-campus housing facility on November 13, 2022, left the entire country shocked. While the police are left grappling with a limited number of clues, amateur sleuths have taken it upon themselves to solve this mystery, which has grown more and more complicated with each passing day.

Video footage of the food truck, which has previously been an important part of the investigation, shows two Idaho students discussing a person named "Adam" mere hours before they were stabbed to death in their sleep.

Internet sleuths have identified the girls in the video as Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen, who can be seen walking with an unknown guy in downtown Moscow.

Brian Entin @BrianEntin 1/2

Full surveillance video appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in downtown Moscow, Idaho hours before murders.

In the video you hear:

“Maddie what did you say to Adam?”

“I told Adam everything.” 1/2 Full surveillance video appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in downtown Moscow, Idaho hours before murders.In the video you hear:“Maddie what did you say to Adam?”“I told Adam everything.” https://t.co/MDvk4xhuyz

All three of them seem to be dressed in the clothes they were seen wearing in a previous video of them at a food truck, hours before the murders.

According to TMZ, the two women seem to be discussing a man named 'Adam'. A voice, believed to belong to Kaylee Goncalves, asks Maddie what she told Adam, to which the other woman replies:

"Like, I told Adam everything."

Brad 🇺🇸 @007nctxnc I am 100% convinced Moscow, Idaho Police have a bonafide suspect in the student murders case but are waiting for additional evidence prior to arresting him. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier, today, "We want more than just an arrest. We want a conviction." They have a suspect! I am 100% convinced Moscow, Idaho Police have a bonafide suspect in the student murders case but are waiting for additional evidence prior to arresting him. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier, today, "We want more than just an arrest. We want a conviction." They have a suspect!

According to a Facebook group created to help solve the Idaho murder case, the video has been submitted to the police as evidence. It remains unknown whether an 'Adam' has been interviewed by the investigators.

Kaylee Goncalves' father, however, told Fox News that investigators were aware of the footage and believe that the man named Adam is not connected to the multiple killings.

Idaho killer remains at large even a month after the horrific murders, police still have no suspects

On Sunday, November 13, four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their off-campus rental house in the town of Moscow. The victims, identified as Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves, reportedly sustained multiple extensive wounds from a "large knife" and bled to death tragically.

Nick Muchmore @muchmoren TODAY MARKS ONE MONTH SINCE THE IDAHO 4 MURDERS! And Still No Answers! R.I.P. and Praying for the family and friends! TODAY MARKS ONE MONTH SINCE THE IDAHO 4 MURDERS! And Still No Answers! R.I.P. and Praying for the family and friends!

According to the Idaho Statesman, police have been on the hunt for what they believe to be the murder weapon - a KA-BAR brand combat knife. A local supplier described the knife as a blade used by Marines in the 1940s.

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt is of the opinion that the four Idaho students were killed while they were asleep. She told NewsNation that at least one of the bodies had defensive wounds. Investigators have said that two other students were in the house when the murders took place, but they have been cleared of any suspicion.

Investigators have zeroed in on a white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the house where the murders took place on the night of November 13. According to ABC News, police are "confident" that the occupants of the car have information that is "critical" to the case.

Simply_Stranger @AngelsBokenHalo The owner of a property near the home where four University of Idaho students were slaughtered last month told Fox News Digital he turned over surveillance video showing a white car drive by around the time of the murders. #Idaho4 Fox News The owner of a property near the home where four University of Idaho students were slaughtered last month told Fox News Digital he turned over surveillance video showing a white car drive by around the time of the murders. #Idaho4 Fox News

Surveillance footage received from a Moscow gas station shows a suspicious white sedan racing through the area around 3.45 am on the night of the murders.

However, police have not yet labeled the occupants of the car in question as suspects. Moscow police Capt. Roger Lanier said in a video statement:

"So far we have a list of approximately 22,000 registered white Hyundai Elantras that fit into our criteria that we're sorting through. But it may not be all of them -- so the public can help us. Maybe one of your neighbors has one in the garage they don't drive that often. Maybe there's one that's just not on the registration database. Let us know."

Despite the utter lack of any updates on suspects or arrests regarding the Idaho murders, Moscow police Capt. Roger Lanier said that they receive a massive number of tips every day, even though some of them turn out to be unrelated to the case.

