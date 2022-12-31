Who is Bryan Christopher Kohberger? Suspect in Idaho murders arrested

Nearly six weeks after the gruesome killing of four University of Idaho students, a suspect was arrested in Pennsylvania.

On Friday, December 30, a law enforcement official confirmed the arrest of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, who is awaiting extradition to Idaho on first-degree murder charges. As per reports, he will be extradited after a hearing on January 3.

As per arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, the arrest warrant for the suspect was issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office in Idaho. The official, who spoke to the Associated Press under anonymity, confirmed that the suspect was detained in connection to the November 13 killings of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle.

The official added that the authorities will provide additional details on the arrest, including the potential involvement of the suspect in the killings, at a press conference later today.

Idaho murder suspect is reportedly pursuing a doctorate at Washington State University

Alexis McAdams @AlexisMcAdamsTV #idahohomicide @FoxNews ARRESTED: 28 year old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3 a.m. in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Charged in connection to the murders of 4 University of Idaho students. #IdahoFour ARRESTED: 28 year old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3 a.m. in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Charged in connection to the murders of 4 University of Idaho students. #IdahoFour #idahohomicide @FoxNews https://t.co/egndaPbcCX

On Friday, December 30, Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested in connection with the murder of four students who were reportedly killed while asleep in an off-campus home near the university.

As per Boston.com, the suspect, who is currently being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania while he awaits extradition to Idaho, is allegedly listed in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University. As per the New York Times, Kohberger is a doctorate student at the university. Washington State University is located a few miles away from the University of Idaho. It should be noted that law enforcement has not confirmed the extrapolations provided by these reports.

Authorities will reportedly hold a press conference later on Friday to provide additional insights into the arrest of the suspect. The arrest comes on the heels of Moscow police chief James Fry’s video conference on Thursday thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation. He said:

"We've received a lot more tips here recently and we're continuing to investigate and follow up on those. We want to thank the community for all of their help and thank all the people across the nation for all the help they have given us."

Josh Benson @WFLAJosh #IdahoFour JUST IN. Jail records show Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho, where he faces a first-degree murder charge, according to the Associated Press. #Idaho4 JUST IN. Jail records show Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho, where he faces a first-degree murder charge, according to the Associated Press. #Idaho4 #IdahoFour https://t.co/WQvAqN5rQq

Following the deaths of the four students, law enforcement failed to ascertain a possible motive for the horrific crime. Moscow police faced criticism, including from the families of the victims, for their lack of momentum in a case that had garnered the attention of the entire nation.

As part of the investigation, authorities were looking for a white Hyundai that was reportedly seen near the home of four university students on the night of the killing. As per a tweet from a WFLA reporter, the car matching the description was allegedly taken from the suspect’s home. Authorities have not confirmed the tweet.

