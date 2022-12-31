Is there a second suspect in the Bryan Kohberger case? Idaho University student murder suspect allegedly asked police if anyone else was arrested

On December 30, Bryan Kohberger, a Washington State University criminology student, was arrested in Pennsylvania for the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger, 28, who is being held in Monroe county jail while he awaits extradition to Idaho, allegedly asked the police if anyone else had been taken into custody, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin said in a Tweet.

The correspondent said while in custody, the suspect, with a "blank stare," asked whether anyone else had been arrested in connection to the November 13 killings of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle.

While the suspect's dubious query alluded to the possibility of an accomplice in the gruesome killings, it should be noted that law enforcement has ruled out the potential involvement of a second suspect.

Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the early hours of Friday

Bryan Kohberger was arrested at 3 am on Friday near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team after an arrest warrant for the suspect was issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor's Office in Idaho.

Shortly after reports surfaced that the suspect inquired if another suspect was in custody, internet investigators began delving into the remarks despite the absence of conclusive evidence to suggest an accomplice was involved in the murders.

One Twitter user said:

“I think he had help. Sounds like I may be right. It's a damned weird thing to say otherwise. I think there are one or two more ppl involved. It would have been hard to subdue, silence & pin 4 healthy young adults w/o help. I don't see how he could have done it.”

Another added:

“This guy was a PhD criminal justice candidate. He had to have been playing different scenarios for the possibility of being arrested. I wonder if there is an accomplice or if this is a planned deflection. He might just be playing mind chess with law enforcement.”

While officials have not detailed the specificities of the suspect's involvement in the murder, they did disclose that Idaho police have ruled out any other suspect in the killings of four university students.

What we know so far about the suspect in the Idaho murders

Bryan Kohberger is a student of criminology at Washington State University, located ten miles from where students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home near the university of Idaho.

Police are yet to detail Bryan Kohberger's movements on the night of the murder. In a press conference on Friday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry, while confirming the arrest of the suspect, did not disclose any pertinent details on the potential motive behind the attack. He said:

“We have an individual in custody who has committed these horrible crimes and I do believe our community is safe, but we still need to be vigilant.”

Authorities confirmed that a white Hyundai Elantra, spotted near the off-campus home of the slain Idaho student on the night of the murder, was seized from where the suspect was arrested. They added that they are yet to recover the murder weapon used to stab the students.

“We are still looking for all the pieces of evidence, we are still looking for the weapon and I can say that we have found an Elantra.”

Bryan Kohberger will be held in the Monroe County Jail in Pennsylvania until his extradition hearing, expected to be held on January 3, 2023. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

