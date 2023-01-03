"This guy makes creepy comments": Pennsylvania brewery owner accuses Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger of harassing women 

Bryan Kohberger's arrest in connection with the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students has brought forth a number of allegations and a variety of experiences from former classmates and neighbors.

According to a new report, Kohberger allegedly harassed and frightened female staffers at a Pennsylvania brewery near his hometown. Jordan Serulneck, the owner of the Seven Sirens Brewing Company, told NBC News that the suspected killer often visited his brewery and harassed women working at the establishment.

The 34-year-old owner mentioned that Bryan Kohberger would sit alone at the bar “observing and watching,” and usually stood out for his interactions with employees and other patrons. He was infamous for making inappropriate and "creepy" comments.

Brian Entin @BrianEntin “My first reaction was my stomach turned and I literally physically got ill.”

Serial killer BTK’s daughter told me she was stunned when she found out the forensic psychology professor who wrote the autobiography on her dad was also accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger’s teacher. “My first reaction was my stomach turned and I literally physically got ill.”Serial killer BTK’s daughter told me she was stunned when she found out the forensic psychology professor who wrote the autobiography on her dad was also accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger’s teacher. https://t.co/a2csE4j14E

The Bethlehem bar is only six miles away from DeSales University in Center Valley, where Kohberger was a master's student. Jordan Serulneck said that the bar was no stranger to "unusual" customers, but Kohberger's interactions with female patrons and staff stood out to him.

While Bryan Kohberger did not seem unusual in front of management, Serulneck said that he would make inappropriate comments under his breath or if there was only one person working at the bar.

The owner also shared that Kohberger would often ask female staff members or customers intrusive questions. These included questions about who they were at the brewery with, where they lived, what their work schedule was, and more. If the women blew him off, he would get slightly "upset," and once called one of the staff members of the brewery a disparaging term when she refused to answer his questions.

rey @exhaleholdtight This is Bryan Kohberger. He is a criminology graduate student at Washington State University.



This morning, he was arrested in connection to the University of Idaho murders. This is Bryan Kohberger. He is a criminology graduate student at Washington State University. This morning, he was arrested in connection to the University of Idaho murders. https://t.co/NIYmfF1A9A

Jordan Serulneck further noted that the bar's identification system required staff to add notes to the IDs of customers. Bryan Kohberger's ID included notes such as:

"Hey, this guy makes creepy comments, keep an eye on him. He’ll have two or three beers and then just get a little too comfortable."

Bryan Kohberger allegedly did not return to Pennsylvania brewery after he was approached by the owner

Bryan Kohberger, a doctorate student at Washington State University, was arrested for the murders of four Idaho college students, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. Following his arrest, a number of people have revisited their interactions with him to look for anything unusual.

Nerdy Addict @SirNerdyAddict Bryan Kohberger’s extradition hearing is at 3:30 pm. Prison guards report he’s been on the floor facing the wall and not communicating. Bryan should be back in Idaho 72 hours after the hearing. Bryan Kohberger’s extradition hearing is at 3:30 pm. Prison guards report he’s been on the floor facing the wall and not communicating. Bryan should be back in Idaho 72 hours after the hearing.

Jordan Serulneck, the owner of the Seven Sirens Brewing Company, tried to remember his exchanges with Kohberger, who frequented his bar for some time. After receiving complaints regarding his uncomfortable behavior towards women, Serulneck approached him, which was when the suspected killer stopped visiting the brewery.

Serulneck told NBC News:

"I went up to him and I said, 'Hey Bryan, welcome back. We appreciate you coming back. … I just wanted to talk to you real quick and make sure that you’re going to be respectful this time and we’re not going to have any issues.' And he was completely taken aback. He was shocked that I was saying that, and he said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. You totally have me confused'."

That was the last time Bryan Kohberger visited the Pennsylvania brewery.

Several individuals were shocked by Kohberger's arrest. Angela He, who lives just below the suspect's residence in a student housing complex in Pullman, Washington, said:

"We still feel like it’s not so safe to live here. I don’t want to go out. I’m still worried about this."

According to his peers, Bryan Kohberger was present during class discussions on the Idaho murders but did not contribute to them.

Brian Entin @BrianEntin The public defender representing Bryan Kohberger told me Bryan’s dad went out to Idaho and drove back with him to Pennsylvania in the white Hyunda Elantra in mid December. The public defender representing Bryan Kohberger told me Bryan’s dad went out to Idaho and drove back with him to Pennsylvania in the white Hyunda Elantra in mid December.

Bryan Kohberger is currently being held in Pennsylvania’s Monroe County for first-degree murder.

Poll : 0 votes