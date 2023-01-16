5 chilling details about Cathalene Pacheco's murder

Cathalene Pacheco was fatally shot in the head by her police officer husband, Albert Pacheco, on a residential street in Waikoloa in January 2002. Albert first ran into her van using his car and then shot her multiple times before calling 911 to report the incident to his friends and co-workers, confessing about his actions.

Although he was arrested and charged immediately, an ensuing investigation to find the accused's motives revealed that the couple were having marital problems over Cathalene's work as a thriving realtor and were on the verge of separation.

Albert Pacheco pleaded guilty to two charges, receiving a 40-year sentence. However, a recent development in his parole will make him eligible for parole by 2031, earlier than the initial set date. American Monster on ID will set the stage for the case in an upcoming episode scheduled to air this Sunday, January 15, at 9.00 pm ET. The synopsis for the episode titled Gone Hunting reads as:

"Police officer Albert Pacheco and his wife Cathy live on Hawaii's Big Island, raising four kids in the bosom of their close-knit church community; what looks like a household steeped in traditional goodness is hiding something evil."

Cathalene Pacheco shooting case: Five quick facts to know about her murder by police officer husband

1) Cathalene was working as a successful realtor at the time of her death

Cathalene Pacheco pictured with her family (Image via KHON2 News/YouTube)

Cathalene was a successful real estate agent at the time of her death. However, her husband Albert Pacheco believed that he was losing control of his wife due to extended hours at work and social events. She left the house more frequently and also joined a canoe paddling group, which made things worse.

According to reports, Lynda Corotan, a friend of Cathalene's, revealed how upset she was with her husband's conduct. She also stated that the deceased once told her that she had to work since their family was having financial difficulties.

2) Cathalene Pacheco's husband Albert Pacheco was unhappy about her work and wanted her to be a stay-at-home mother

A still of Cathalene Pacheco (Image via KHON2 News/YouTube)

Apparently unhappy with Cathlene Pacheco's work, Hawaii police officer Albert Pacheco accused her of going against the Bible's teachings. He was an excessively devout man who apparently thought it was the responsibility of the wife to submit to her husband. He was increasingly persuaded that she was disobeying God's will, so he started keeping track of her whereabouts.

In August 2001, Albert covertly followed his wife to a work party and accused her of cheating on him with a coworker. Upset about it, Cathy left her family home and briefly moved in with Lynda around Christmas in 2001 and by the beginning of 2002, started preparing to separate from Albert.

3) Allegedly unhappy about the separation, Albert Pacheco gunned down Cathalene Pacheco

Albert Pacheco pleaded guilty in wife's shooting death (Image via Honolulu Star-Bulletin)

Cathalene Pacheco's decision to separate from her husband Albert likely made him snap and set off the brutal murder which occurred on the evening of January 4, 2002. According to reports, he followed his wife's van and rammed into her vehicle, driving her off the road, using his police-subsidized car. Albert then got down, walked over to the van and shot her multiple times in the head.

According to an eye witness, Albert relentlessly reloaded his revolver, a work-issued gun. He then called 911 and surrendered himself and the murder weapon as soon as they arrived at the scene.

4) Albert pleaded guilty to two charges of second-degree murder and firearms violation

Albert Pacheco, 42, was charged with first-degree criminal property damage, second-degree murder, and first-degree terroristic threatening. Sources state that he allegedly made an attempt to commit suicide while in custody. The accused eventually agreed to a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a firearms violation in Cathalene Pacheco's murder.

5) His parole date was recently preponed due to changes made by the parole board

In the end, Pacheco received consecutive sentences of at least 40 years to life in prison. The former Big Island police officer, who is currently serving time for his wife's murder, which occurred more than 20 years ago, will be eligible for early parole by 2031 after serving at least nine more years in prison because of a new minimum term established by the Hawaii Paroling Authority.

Cathalene Pacheco's 2002 case will be featured on ID's American Monster this Sunday, January 15, at 9.00 pm ET

