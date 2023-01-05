ID's See No Evil: What happened to Abigail Gasca-Chavez?

19-year-old Abigail Gasca-Chavez from Greenfield, California, was in an abusive relationship. She wanted to get out of it, but her partner, Ernesto Hernandez, did not. Things soon took a shocking turn.

Disclaimer: This article contains graphic descriptions of violence that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

On March 29, 2016, Gasca-Chavez was discovered unresponsive in a pool of blood at her own house. She was shot in the head seven times in front of her 2-year-old son. Investigations soon revealed that it was Hernandez who had killed her. He then left for Mexico.

Investigation Discovery's latest episode, I Will Follow, from the series See No Evil, is set to uncover the details surrounding the case. The episode will air at 9 pm.

The synopsis is as follows:

"When a killer executes 19-year-old Abigail Gasca-Chavez in her own home, the only witnesses are her toddler and neighborhood surveillance cameras; detectives close in on a suspect, but when he heads for the Mexican border, it's a race against time."

Chilling details about Abigail Gasca-Chavez's murder

Gasca-Chavez was leaving her house to run an errand when a man snuck into her house through an unlocked door, shot her in the head seven times in front of her toddler, and fled the crime scene. The man was none other than her boyfriend, Ernesto Hernandez, who was also the father of the toddler.

Abigail was lying in a pool of blood when a neighbor spotted her crying toddler in the backyard and informed Abigail's sister, Aime. When Aime arrived around 25 minutes later, she saw Abigail lying unresponsive.

CCTV footage had hints about the perpetrator

Abigail was in an abusive relationship and wanted to break up with Hernandez, something that the latter was not on board with. Earlier in the day, before she was murdered, Gasca-Chavez was seen in an altercation with a man who had come in a black car to meet her. The man's face could not be seen in the CCTV footage. However, later that same day, the same black car returned with Hernandez in it.

The footage showed how the perpetrator made his way into the house without her knowledge, waited for 15 minutes and then shot her just as she was about to walk out the door.

The black car in the footage was traced back to Hernandez's brother. Upon a search in his apartment, the keys to the car were found, along with a phone number belonging to Hernandez. With the help of the number, Hernandez was traced in Mexico.

Hernandez initially left for Los Angeles, bought a bus ticket, and fled to Texas, from where he crossed the border and went to Mexico. However, with the cooperation of Mexican authorities, US police officials were able to nab Hernandez.

Hernandez was convicted of first-degree murder in 2018. He was given a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting Abigail.

He is currently serving his term at the Sierra Conservation Center in Tuolumne County, California.

