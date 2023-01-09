Clifford Wright was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for murdering his former girlfriend Tammy Gardner and her then-boyfriend Gabriel Gabrielli. He was found guilty of multiple charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, the penalty for which included four life terms without the possibility of parole.

During his 2009 trial and prior to his sentencing, it was revealed that Wright himself had a complicated childhood, born to an abusive father and alcoholic mother. Domestic violence and substance abuse in his family led to him developing mental health problems for which he used cocaine as self-medication instead of going to therapy.

According to reports, Clifford Wright is currently serving his lengthy sentence at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in New Castle County, Delaware.

This article intends to further discuss the crimes of Wright, which was the subject of American Monster's latest episode, which aired on ID this Sunday, January 8, 2023. The synopsis for the episode, titled You Got Me Mean, read:

"Tammy Gardner loves being a mom and running a day care out of her suburban Delaware home; she also loves a night out on the town; what starts as innocent fun leads this 40-year-old down a dark path of jealousy and deadly rage."

Disclaimer: This article contains graphic descriptions of violence. Discretion is advised.

Clifford Wright was reportedly stalking and harassing Tammy Gardner days before the murder

In July 2006, Tammy Gardner and her new boyfriend were bludgeoned to death (Image via TheCinemaholic)

Tammy Gardner, a Delaware mother-of-two, and her alleged boyfriend Gabriel Gabrielli were bludgeoned to death inside the former's Wilmington home in the early morning hours of July 9, 2006. Their bodies were found four days later by construction workers inside a partially burned van in Tweed's park in Hockessin. The investigation into the murder led cops to Tammy's ex-boyfriend Clifford Wright, with whom she shared a tumultuous relationship.

According to reports, Tammy ended her relationship with Clifford days before the murder and kicked him out of her house. She had also reported him for aggravated harassment. It was revealed that in the days after the breakup, Clifford stalked and harassed her. He left threatening messages and accused the mother-of-two of substance abuse. Tammy feared for her and the children's safety.

After his arrest, Clifford Wright denied any involvement in the murder but claimed to have seen Tammy and Gabriel that night. It was later alleged that he snuck into Gardner's home that night and bludgeoned the couple using a baseball bat or a hammer in a fit of rage and jealousy. He then loaded their bodies into her van, drove to the park, and set the van on fire to clean up all evidence.

Where is Clifford Wright now?

Clifford Wright was sentenced to four life terms with an additional 147 years in prison (Image via TheCinemaholic)

In December 2009, a Superior Court jury found Clifford Wright guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, five counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of third-degree arson, one count of aggravated harassment, and one count of non-compliance with bond conditions.

According to reports, Wright was sentenced to four life terms without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder charges and a total of an additional 147 years for the related charges.

Ever since, he has filed multiple appeals to no avail and remains serving time at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in New Castle County, Delaware.

