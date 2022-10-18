What did Kaalan Walker do? 'Superfly' actor sentenced to 50 years in prison 

On October 17, 2022, 27-year-old Superfly actor Kaalan Walker was sentenced to 50 years in prison for allegedly s*xually assaulting multiple women.

People News reported that on April 18, 2022, Kalaan Walker was convicted of abusing four women and three teenage girls who he contacted through social media platforms.

Non Binary Icon ✨🦄✨ @tiararkelly TFW: I’ve been keeping it kinda lowkey but it still affects me! I just found out not only is the person who assaulted me out on bond; they are also trying to do photography again!!! Kaalan Walker shouldn’t even be allowed any women! TFW: I’ve been keeping it kinda lowkey but it still affects me! I just found out not only is the person who assaulted me out on bond; they are also trying to do photography again!!! Kaalan Walker shouldn’t even be allowed any women!

Hollywood Unlocked reported that investigations revealed Walker may have been a serial predator, with over 30 women accusing him of assaulting them between 2013 and 2018. He allegedly used his influence in the industry to exploit his victims, who were primarily aspiring actresses and models.

Kaalan Walker had made false promises to his victims

In a statement by Deputy District Attorney Yasmin Fardghassemi, Kaalan Walker is accused of using Instagram and Twitter to meet victims under the pretense of conducting photo and music video shoots.

HollowDa730 @HDonDatta Kaalan Walker wasted his life Kaalan Walker wasted his life

Prosecutors also claimed that Walker would name-drop celebrities, such as Drake, in a bid to promise women that he could arrange a meeting with such stars. In at least 2 cases, he is accused of attempting to exploit women while they were intoxicated.

Fardghassemi clarified that while the women who stepped forward did not know one another, they all claimed to be victims of the actor.

She said:

"(The) single thing that unites all of these women is the defendant Kaalan Walker. (...) You're going to see a dark side of him."

She added:

"When they said, 'Stop,' he didn't care."

Dink Wallace @noitcarttAlataF Kaalan Walker got 50 yrs but we still don’t know what Harvey and nem got 🤔 Kaalan Walker got 50 yrs but we still don’t know what Harvey and nem got 🤔

In response to the allegations, Walker's attorney Andrew Flier claimed that the women were making false claims to seek revenge against the actor and reflected the culture of industry politics.

Flier said:

"(My client) maintains his innocence. (He) did not receive a fair trial as many important issues were excluded by the Court."

Flier said the women had filed accusations against his client due to his unfulfilled promise of boosting their careers. He insisted, however, that Walker did not assault them.

Non Binary Icon ✨🦄✨ @tiararkelly Thankful for @Kehlani steady using her platform since the beginning in 2018 about kaalan walker being a known abuser in the industry. And letting us, the survivors, have a voice! Thankful for @Kehlani steady using her platform since the beginning in 2018 about kaalan walker being a known abuser in the industry. And letting us, the survivors, have a voice!

He said:

"My client is (unfairly being) portrayed as a monster (...) they're going to lie to you because they know that they fell for his B.S."

He added:

"The pattern of Mr. Walker is to make false promises, and they bought it... Each one of these women voluntarily made their own decisions. He didn't force them... It's pay-back to Mr. Walker and we're not going to let that happen.''

According to IMDB, besides Superfly, Kaalan Walker had roles in In Contempt and Kings. He was also a dancer and rapper.

