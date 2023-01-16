Oxygen's Snapped: How did the police arrest Kristen Gilbert?

Kristen Gilbert appeared to be serious and dedicated towards her job as a nurse, but her reputation was short-lived. She was soon convicted of first-degree and second-degree murder.

Gilbert was working at the VA Medical Center in Northampton, Massachusetts when patients under her watch started to die due to inexplicable reasons.

It was only after a series of desperate and mindless moves that the investigators were able to narrow down upon her that she was arrested.

During the trial, Kristen admitted that she carried out all those killings just to show off to Perrault.

Read on to learn some interesting and chilling facts about the case

How Kristen Gilbert was finally nabbed, what was her motive and more

After a series of deaths under Kristen's watch started taking place, which were initially ignored as a coincidence, three nurses realized the shortage of epinephrine in the hospital. Epinephrine can be used either to save someone's life or to kill a life.

The nurses linked the two events and informed the authorities that the coincidence was odd. Kristen immediately resigned but she did not stop there.

Kristen's confession

During that time, Kristen, who frequently entered and exited the psychiatric department, contacted James Perrault and confessed to killing the victims. Perrault also performed medical work there.

"You know I did it. I did it. You wanted to know. I killed those guys."

Perrault no longer waited and complained to the police about it. An investigation into the case was launched.

Kristen's attempt to derail the investigation

Kristen attempted to deflect the police's focus from the inquiry while she was being observed. The same hospital received a hoax call from her informing them that a bomb had been hidden there. She did, however, make it simpler for the detectives to find her now, and she was taken into custody.

Kristen was awarded a death penalty but was insread given a life sentence

Kristen was convicted of four murders and two attempted murders of patients and was sentenced to life-imprisonment. She was going to be awarded the death penalty by lethal injection, which was an irony in itself but was awarded four consecutive life sentences.

Kristen seemed to be a family woman, living a happy life

On the surface, Kristen seemed to live a happy life. She was married and was a mother to two children.

However, things started to fall apart in her life after she started to date James.

Gilbert was a well-respected employee at the hospital, and at first, the other nurses did not even consider the possibility that she may be responsible for their deaths. Gilbert was frequently referred to as the "Angel of Deaths" in jest. However, the authorities were concerned when persons without a history of heart disease began to pass away from cardiac arrest. It was indeed an Angel of Deaths who served them.

