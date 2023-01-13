Brianna Armstrong, a resident of Chesapeake, Virginia, went missing in May 2015. Her dismembered body parts were discovered by a biker weeks later near the Dismal Swamp Canal inside trash bags, which were only identified using dental records and DNA testing.

A man named Justin Cornell, Armstrong's co-worker from a day spa called Knuckles ‘N’ Knots, was eventually linked to the murder using DNA and other evidence. It was alleged that the victim was still alive and most likely kept in captivity by Cornell while authorities investigated her disappearance. An autopsy revealed that she was killed three to four days before her body was found.

ID's The Body in the Swamp revisits Brianna Armstrong's disappearance and subsequent murder and dismemberment on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

Brianna Armstrong was missing for weeks before her dismembered body parts were discovered in the Dismal Swamp Canal

According to reports, 43-year-old Brianna Armstrong worked as a massage therapist at a day spa called Knuckles ‘N’ Knots. However, she didn't show up for work on May 8, 2015, and was officially reported missing the following day by her husband, Corey Creek. Armstrong was last seen on May 7.

On May 13, after two weeks of rigorous investigation into her disappearance, authorities were able to locate her abandoned car in the parking lot of a shopping center off Newtown Road. The car was unlocked with the keys still in the ignition, where her shoes and wallet were found inside.

A few weeks later, on May 31, a cyclist found Armstrong's dismembered remains dumped in trash bags in the Dismal Swamp Canal. Her remains were reportedly found near the bike trail in "several separate trash bags."

An autopsy concluded that Brianna died from unspecified criminal violence and endured post-mortem mutilation, including decapitation and dismemberment. The evidence also alleged that she had only been dead for three or four days at most before her mutilated body parts were found. Unfortunately, it was nearly impossible to pinpoint the cause of her death.

Co-worker Justin Cornell was convicted in Brianna Armstrong's disappearance and subsequent murder and dismemberment

Based on the autopsy report, authorities eventually realized that Brianna Armstrong was kept alive for weeks while they investigated her disappearance. While gathering evidence from the swamp, they found a receipt with Justin Cornell's name inside the trash bags. Additionally, they found an underwear and bits of latex gloves. Cornell was Brianna’s co-worker and alleged romantic partner.

On June 9, over a month after the victim initially disappeared, authorities conducted a search of Cornell's home, realizing that he lived not far from where Armstrong's abandoned car was found. They also discovered blood inside the suspect's home in addition to the identical type of inexpensive trash bags that were used to dispose of the victim's body.

Justin Cornell was later charged with second-degree murder and went to trial in 2016, where he was found guilty and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

