"Hurts us to see our son”: Parents reveal Erik Cantu has been mutilated after McDonald’s parking lot shooting incident

At a news conference on Tuesday, Erik Cantu's parents opened up about their injured son's health for the first time after he was shot by a police officer at a McDonald's parking lot. The 17-year-old was eating a burger with a friend on October 2, 2022, when he was shot by a San Antonio police officer.

Erik Cantu's mother, Victoria Casarez, said:

"He's just mutilated, and it hurts us to see our son that way."

Cantu's father, Eric Cantu, added that his son developed pneumonia, which has further complicated his recovery process. He elaborated on his son's health and said that the teen had to undergo surgery for a tracheotomy and was on heavy medication.

Eric added that when the doctors tried to wean his son off the medication, it doesn't seem to "counteract the way" they had anticipated. He noted that all the little steps they see daily, they simply keep going back and stated:

"Erik is not our Erik."

Erik Cantu's mother said all of the bullets have been removed from his body except for one which is lodged near his heart.

According to NBC News, she said that doctors are unable to get the bullet out as it would do more harm than good to Cantu. The condition of the teen, who is on life support even weeks after the incident, is being described as "very touch and go."

What happened to Erik Cantu? San Antonio officer charged with aggravated assault

On October 2, 2022, Erik Cantu was eating a burger with a female friend inside a car in a McDonald's parking lot. That was when a former San Antonio officer, James Brennand, interrupted them and pointed a gun at the two teens.

According to NBC News, in police body camera footage, Brennand was seen yanking the driver's side door open and asking Cantu to get out. Cantu seemed to put the car in reverse with the door still open and as the car backed up, it hit Brennand.

Brennand, who had been a cop for only seven months until then, opened fire at the car five times and then fired five more shots as Cantu drove away.

Brennand has since been fired from the San Antonio Police Department and he has also been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. This is considered a felony.

Attorney Benjamin Crump said that Brennand racially profiled Erik Cantu before he attempted to "just eviscerate the Constitution." His partner, attorney Paul Grinke, said:

"These incidents don't start at the moment the trigger is pulled. They start back in the hiring process, in the training process, in the retention process and in the policies and procedures of each police department."

Crump and Grinke plan on taking a look into the policies and training procedures at the San Antonio Police Department.

