What happened to Brandon Calloway? Tennessee man accuses cops of racial profiling over violent arrest

State police are investigating the traffic arrest of a Tennessee resident, Brandon Calloway, who claimed that o July 16, 2022, he was stopped because he was a young black man.

Reportedly, while waiting to appear in court in Fayette County on accusations brought against him in July, Brandon Calloway, 25, and several of his family members chatted with the sources outside the courtroom. Moreover, the hearing has been set until November 28, 2022.

Brandon Calloway allegedly accused authorities of racial profiling over a violent arrest

According to a complaint affidavit obtained by CNN, Calloway was arrested on July 16, 2022, at 7.30 pm in Oakland, Tennessee, when a police officer, D. Jackson, said that Calloway had ignored a stop sign.

Shortly after, the officer pursued Calloway's vehicle until he drove into a driveway. Calloway is suspected of driving up to 32 mph in a 20 mph zone.

The complaint stated that:

“Mr. Calloway, jumped out of the driver seat and started running to the house while reaching into his pockets. At that time Officer Jackson commanded Mr. Calloway to stop, which he refused. When Mr. Calloway was running into the house, he was yelling obscene language stating, ‘this is my f**king house and I did stop for the stop sign."

Later, cops tried to stop him and pursued him. However, according to the authorities, Brandon Calloway was tased and eventually brought down with a police baton during an arrest. This entire incident was documented on cellphone and body-worn camera video.

The complaint claimed that Calloway attempted to close one room's door to prevent Jackson and Richardson from entering.

Based on the video footage, Calloway can be seen dodging police as they pursue him. The residence is visited by a third officer from a different agency, who was not named in the complaint. A woman from behind, who is not seen in the recorded video, yells:

"Why are you chasing him and hitting him? He is not armed!"

The complaint further stated:

“Once Mr. Calloway was taken to the floor, he stopped resisting and was taken into custody. The incident was captured on Officer’s body worn cameras along with Officer Jackson’s in car camera."

Reportedly. Brandon Calloway has been released on bond from the Fayette County jail.

According to the complaint, Calloway was detained for avoiding arrest, resisting a stop, frisk, halt, arrest, or search, disorderly behavior, failing to stop at a stop sign, and speeding. Since then, Officer Richardson has been placed on administrative leave.

