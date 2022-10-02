What happened to Austin Moffitt and Alexis McCann? Teen couple suffers fatal accident in Tennessee 

According to Tennessee police, a commercial vehicle struck a young couple's Jeep, killing them instantly. Austin Moffitt,18 was driving with his girlfriend, Alexis McCann, 19, when the duo died in a fatal accident on Thursday night, September 29, as per authorities.

2019 Freightliner slammed into Austin Moffitt and Alexis McCann's SUV

According to a police report acquired by sources, former high school football star Austin Moffitt was operating the SUV as it rolled through a stop sign. The tragic collision took place between Tennessee State Route 28 and John Burch Road close to Dunlap at around 10:30 pm.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Moffitt and his 19-year-old girlfriend Alexis McCann died shortly after when a 2019 Freightliner slammed into the driver's side of their SUV. It was also reported that the couple and the truck driver buckled up, however, the latter did not sustain any injuries.

After the tragic death of the young couple, friends and family of Moffitt took to their Facebook accounts to share their heartfelt condolences and prayers.

Former teacher Shawn Cooley wrote in a Facebook post:

“So heartbroken to hear the news of the loss of a former player and students of mine. Austin Moffitt was such a great young man and player. Alexis was such a sweet girl and a great student. She worked extremely hard. This is such a devastating loss for the community. They will both be missed by many. Pray for these families.”

One of Moffitt's family members, April McDaniel, penned down:

"Our hearts are absolutely shattered . Austin Moffitt was like my own child . He is gonna be so missed ! Please say a prayer for his precious family and for Casey Mcdaniel and Aaron Mcdaniel. I hate not being able to take the hurt away from them . Calvin N Christy Moffitt we love you guys and are here for whatever you need ."

Based on sources, Austin Moffitt and Alexis McCann completed their graduation from Sequatchie County High School in May. The Sequatchie County Football community also paid their respects to the young couple who died in the unfortunate accident.

They wrote:

“Austin was a wonderful young man and an outstanding football player. He will always be remembered in our hearts. Alexis was his biggest fan."

The Sequatchie County Football team will be holding a BBQ on October 7 in Moffitt's honor and is seeking donations to assist the family with funeral expenses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far