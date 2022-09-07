WATCH: Surveillance footage showing suspect Cleotha Abston cleaning SUV after Eliza Fletcher’s murder surfaces online

On Monday, September 5, Memphis Police officers discovered the body of 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, who was found less than a mile away from her suspected killer, Cleotha Abston, 38. In a new development, footage of Abston cleaning the car soon after Fletcher's abduction and murder has surfaced online.

In the video released by Memphis Police, Cleotha Abston can be seen entering the Longview Garden Apartments, the residence of his brother, aspiring rapper Mario Abston. The location is within walking distance of where Fletcher's body was discovered.

The footage shows Abston pulling up to the Longview Garden Apartments in a black SUV at around 7:57 am, almost four hours after Eliza Fletcher was attacked. The footage shows him going to the trunk of the vehicle, then running to an apartment owned by his brother. Within minutes, he returns to the vehicle, which he appears to be cleaning for almost an hour.

Cleotha Abston is currently in police custody. The case remains under investigation.

The investigation into the death of Eliza Fletcher

News NCR reported that Eliza Fletcher's death, a search of Cleotha Abston's brother's apartment revealed that the suspect allegedly cleaned the teacher's blood from the GMC terrain and washed his clothes in his brother's sink.

Additionally, the police affidavit stated that the DNA found at the scene matched that of Abston's. The affidavit read:

"DNA found on the shoes matched DNA for Cleotha Abston."

The affidavit also stated that a garbage bag containing clothes similar to the ones Eliza Fletcher was last seen wearing was found.

According to WREG, authorities also determined that the car Abston reportedly used to abduct Eliza Fletcher belonged to his workplace, a cleaning company.

The affidavit stated that when confronted by officers, Abston attempted to escape.

"He attempted to flee but was taken into custody."

Upon searching Mario Abston's apartment, authorities discovered heroin, fentanyl and a handgun. While Mario Abston is being charged with possession of illegal narcotics and firearms, authorities do not believe he is a suspect in the abduction of Eliza Fletcher.

In an interview with Memphis police, Mario told officers that upon arriving home, Cleotha had behaved strangely. Mario had apparently questioned the suspect's compulsive cleaning, but was not provided an answer.

Cleotha Abston had also been implicated in a case of aggravated kidnapping

After probing court records, authorities realized Cleotha Abston had also been implicated in a 2000 case of aggravated kidnapping, for which he was released in 2020.

As per Meauwww, Cleotha Abston has been accused by several neighbors of predatory behavior. Allegedly, the suspect would stalk women around the Longview Garden Apartments.

Abston is currently being held on a $50,000 bond on charges of aggravated kidnapping and evidence tampering. Court records indicate that he is scheduled to make his first appearance at a court in Shelby County, Tennessee on Saturday.

