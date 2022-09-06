Where was Eliza Fletcher last seen? Unidentified body found amid search for missing Tennessee teacher

On Monday, September 5, 2022, an unidentified body was discovered during the search for Eliza Fletcher, a Tennessee teacher whose violent abduction was recorded by surveillance cameras in the early hours of Friday, September 2, 2022.
Fox reported that the body was discovered in South Memphis, near Victor Street and Person Avenue.
As per Commercial Appeal, Eliza Fletcher was last seen jogging by the intersection of Central Avenue and Zach H. Curlin Street, near the university of Memphis. CCTV cameras recorded a suspect, currently believed to be 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, pulling up beside her in a dark SUV before violently abducting her and driving away.
The New York Post reported that on Sunday, September 4, Cleotha Abston was charged with aggravated kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of the 34-year-old teacher. His motive for the abduction remains unclear
Authorities have stated that the identity of the body discovered on Monday has not yet been confirmed. The case remains under investigation.
Police say that Eliza Fletcher's violent abduction likely left serious injuries
Eliza Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III, a Tennessee businessman and philanthropist. Eliza was an avid runner who routinely jogged near the University of Memphis at dawn.
She was reported missing at around 7:45 am on September 2, when her husband Richard James Fletcher III alerted authorities.
Court documents based on surveillance footage obtained by Tennessee authorities described the moment the suspect abducted Fletcher:
“(The footage shows the suspect running) aggressively toward the victim, and then [forcing] the victim Eliza Fletcher into the passenger’s side of the vehicle."
Authorities specified that the abduction was violent in nature and likely left serious injuries.
The statement continued:
“Further, it is probable and apparent from witness statements that these injuries left evidence of blood in the car the defendant cleaned."
In response to the disappearance, Fletcher's family announced that they were offering a reward of $50000 for any information related to her abduction.
Evidence mounts against Cleotha Abston
As per authorities, the unidentified body found on September 5 was less than a mile away from where eyewitnesses saw Cleotha Abston cleaning a GMC Terrain, which is believed to be the same vehicle used in the abduction.
Memphis police also stated that after the forensics test, it was revealed that Abston's DNA matched those of a pair of sandals found at the scene. Abston was also allegedly seen wearing the sandals on the night Eliza Fletcher was abducted. His cell phone records also show that he was near the scene of the crime.
According to court records, Abston has a history of kidnapping, having been convicted to 24 years in prison for a kidnapping in June 2000. He was released after serving 85% of his sentence.
On the same day that Cleotha Abston was charged, officers also arrested his relative Mario Abston. While Mario is not believed to have been involved in the kidnapping, he was arrested after a search revealed that he was in possession of fentanyl and heroin, allegedly with the intent to sell.