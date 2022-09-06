Where was Eliza Fletcher last seen? Unidentified body found amid search for missing Tennessee teacher

On Monday, September 5, 2022, an unidentified body was discovered during the search for Eliza Fletcher, a Tennessee teacher whose violent abduction was recorded by surveillance cameras in the early hours of Friday, September 2, 2022.

Fox reported that the body was discovered in South Memphis, near Victor Street and Person Avenue.

As per Commercial Appeal, Eliza Fletcher was last seen jogging by the intersection of Central Avenue and Zach H. Curlin Street, near the university of Memphis. CCTV cameras recorded a suspect, currently believed to be 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, pulling up beside her in a dark SUV before violently abducting her and driving away.

#ElizaFletcher #lizafletcher #breaking a body has been found in this area. The victim has not been identified. Possibly connected to Eliza Fletcher a body has been found in this area. The victim has not been identified. Possibly connected to Eliza Fletcher #ElizaFletcher #lizafletcher #breaking https://t.co/QNH1dhlYeN

The New York Post reported that on Sunday, September 4, Cleotha Abston was charged with aggravated kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of the 34-year-old teacher. His motive for the abduction remains unclear

Authorities have stated that the identity of the body discovered on Monday has not yet been confirmed. The case remains under investigation.

Police say that Eliza Fletcher's violent abduction likely left serious injuries

Eliza Fletcher was abducted this morning in midtown Memphis while running.



She was forced into a vehicle. There is no known direction of travel.



Tips? Call Have you seen this woman or vehicle?Eliza Fletcher was abducted this morning in midtown Memphis while running.She was forced into a vehicle. There is no known direction of travel.Tips? Call @MEM_PoliceDept at 901-528-2274 or 901-545-2677, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 1/3 Have you seen this woman or vehicle?Eliza Fletcher was abducted this morning in midtown Memphis while running. She was forced into a vehicle. There is no known direction of travel.Tips? Call @MEM_PoliceDept at 901-528-2274 or 901-545-2677, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 1/3 https://t.co/HpTfQbKjAy

Eliza Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III, a Tennessee businessman and philanthropist. Eliza was an avid runner who routinely jogged near the University of Memphis at dawn.

She was reported missing at around 7:45 am on September 2, when her husband Richard James Fletcher III alerted authorities.

Hooksnhoopz @hooksnhoopz As a man with a mom, 2 sisters, a wife and 3 daughters it hurts my heart that women can’t do simple things like go for a morning jog without being attacked. It makes me scared every day for my daughters future. As men we have to be better. Women deserve better #ElizaFletcher As a man with a mom, 2 sisters, a wife and 3 daughters it hurts my heart that women can’t do simple things like go for a morning jog without being attacked. It makes me scared every day for my daughters future. As men we have to be better. Women deserve better #ElizaFletcher

Court documents based on surveillance footage obtained by Tennessee authorities described the moment the suspect abducted Fletcher:

“(The footage shows the suspect running) aggressively toward the victim, and then [forcing] the victim Eliza Fletcher into the passenger’s side of the vehicle."

Authorities specified that the abduction was violent in nature and likely left serious injuries.

The statement continued:

“Further, it is probable and apparent from witness statements that these injuries left evidence of blood in the car the defendant cleaned."

In response to the disappearance, Fletcher's family announced that they were offering a reward of $50000 for any information related to her abduction.

Evidence mounts against Cleotha Abston

Kimberly Sarfde @SarfdeK Eliza Fletcher is on every educator's mind as we close out the holiday weekend. Women should have the right to exercise at any time of day without fear of being abducted or worse. Eliza is a mother and a teacher just like many of us. We hope and pray for her safe return. Eliza Fletcher is on every educator's mind as we close out the holiday weekend. Women should have the right to exercise at any time of day without fear of being abducted or worse. Eliza is a mother and a teacher just like many of us. We hope and pray for her safe return. https://t.co/V3bPlJumOm

As per authorities, the unidentified body found on September 5 was less than a mile away from where eyewitnesses saw Cleotha Abston cleaning a GMC Terrain, which is believed to be the same vehicle used in the abduction.

Memphis police also stated that after the forensics test, it was revealed that Abston's DNA matched those of a pair of sandals found at the scene. Abston was also allegedly seen wearing the sandals on the night Eliza Fletcher was abducted. His cell phone records also show that he was near the scene of the crime.

Donna Auter @dkauter #ElizaFletcher How about instead of saying “she shouldn’t have been jogging at 4:30 in the morning”…we say that no one should be fearful of being abducted or killed on a run. She did nothing wrong. #bebetter How about instead of saying “she shouldn’t have been jogging at 4:30 in the morning”…we say that no one should be fearful of being abducted or killed on a run. She did nothing wrong. #bebetter #ElizaFletcher

According to court records, Abston has a history of kidnapping, having been convicted to 24 years in prison for a kidnapping in June 2000. He was released after serving 85% of his sentence.

On the same day that Cleotha Abston was charged, officers also arrested his relative Mario Abston. While Mario is not believed to have been involved in the kidnapping, he was arrested after a search revealed that he was in possession of fentanyl and heroin, allegedly with the intent to sell.

