"We'll miss you for real": Fans offer condolences as Super Junior Eunhyuk's father passed away

On August 6, Label SJ released a statement announcing that Super Junior member Eunhyuk's father has passed away. Hence, Eunhyuk could not leave for his next schedule, which is the Super Junior World Tour - SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD IN MANILA.

The agency, which exclusively manages only Super Junior members, also shared that the funeral will be held privately in the presence of family and acquaintances. They have asked for privacy to allow Eunhyuk to mourn privately. Further details about the concert will be shared later.

ELFs (Super Junior fans) took to social media to offer their sincere condolences to Eunhyuk and offered him some warm words of assurance in these difficult times.

ELFs noted that Eunhyuk's father was a parent figure to not just Super Junior members but also the fandom and hoped he was at peace.

주주 | 특 • 혁 • 성 🐥🌙☁️♡ @TeukGel03 “I'm Honey from the Honey family. Thank you”



No. Thank YOU, hyuk appa for being the father that you are not just to eunhyuk, to your whole fam, but to us too 🥺 we’ll miss you for real. Thank you for supporting hyuk into this journey. We love you so much~ “I'm Honey from the Honey family. Thank you”No. Thank YOU, hyuk appa for being the father that you are not just to eunhyuk, to your whole fam, but to us too 🥺 we’ll miss you for real. Thank you for supporting hyuk into this journey. We love you so much~https://t.co/t3lv6YnxXW

Super Junior fans have changed their profile pictures to Eunhyuk and posted supportive messages for the idol. Check out some condolence tweets from ELFs.

EUNHYUK MUST BE STRONG❣Ayummy ♡ SJ💙ELF❣ @ehsjelf_4116 I hope you find peace in your new world right now... please take care and give strength to EUNHYUK from up there... I'm sure you must be proud to have a child like HYUKJAE. I hope you find peace in your new world right now... please take care and give strength to EUNHYUK from up there... I'm sure you must be proud to have a child like HYUKJAE. https://t.co/5LqQqFuVnu

Fans noted that the Super Junior member's father was a sweet and supportive man, and fans will miss him immensely.

hazel cheok @hazelstonie @soompi They just went to Switzerland for family travelling. His father was a cheerful nice man. So sudden. Rest in peace. @soompi They just went to Switzerland for family travelling. His father was a cheerful nice man. So sudden. Rest in peace.

ohha @diaha1819 @soompi We are dwelling in agony upon this heartbreaking terrifying news..our hyukie father was a father to all ELF who loved him and felt treasured him..no words can ease our hyuk jae's pain but we need to be strong for him ELF...damn .. this is really heartbreaking @soompi We are dwelling in agony upon this heartbreaking terrifying news..our hyukie father was a father to all ELF who loved him and felt treasured him..no words can ease our hyuk jae's pain but we need to be strong for him ELF...damn .. this is really heartbreaking

Whether the concert is postponed or goes on as planned, let's respect their decision. Let's support and love Super Junior @soompi We are all very sad and shocked... but as Label said, let's give Eunhyuk plenty of privacy and time to mourn.Whether the concert is postponed or goes on as planned, let's respect their decision. Let's support and love Super Junior @soompi We are all very sad and shocked... but as Label said, let's give Eunhyuk plenty of privacy and time to mourn.Whether the concert is postponed or goes on as planned, let's respect their decision. Let's support and love Super Junior 💙

#SUPERJUNIOR @soompi It would be okay if they just cancel the show. We actually don't know how to be happy in the concert with this news. And I think all of them are affected. I know they are professionals but they can always take their time. ELF would understand @soompi It would be okay if they just cancel the show. We actually don't know how to be happy in the concert with this news. And I think all of them are affected. I know they are professionals but they can always take their time. ELF would understand@SJofficial#SUPERJUNIOR

After Eunhyuk's loss, Super Junior announced they are postponing their concert and will instead hold a meet and greet for fans

Label SJ revealed that due to this personal setback, the SuJu member could not depart for the Super Junior World Tour - SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD IN MANILA, scheduled for today.

The group had previously revealed that they are internally discussing matters regarding the concert and will provide additional guidance as soon as possible. They apologized for the sudden notice and appreciated ELFs understanding.

They also requested fans to avoid visiting the funeral and sending flowers to allow the SuJu member to mourn privately.

youtu.be/4yDqaZDF2Qs @SJofficial this Eunhyukee vlog was just uploaded today... Honey appa was so lovely there. Always remembering Honey appa's cute smiles here! May the family be strong 🥺 @SJofficial this Eunhyukee vlog was just uploaded today... Honey appa was so lovely there. Always remembering Honey appa's cute smiles here! May the family be strong 🥺💙 youtu.be/4yDqaZDF2Qs

SJ DATA 🥭 @sujudata @SJofficial My deepest condolences… I hope Eunhyuk can take all the time that he needs to mourn and to heal, his well-being and the rest of his family should be his first priority now, I hope that as a label you make sure he has all of that. ELF will be waiting patiently for him @SJofficial My deepest condolences… I hope Eunhyuk can take all the time that he needs to mourn and to heal, his well-being and the rest of his family should be his first priority now, I hope that as a label you make sure he has all of that. ELF will be waiting patiently for him 💙

USA ELF #SweetLikeMango #Its_Time_To #Mango 🥭 @USAELFCENTRAL thank you for sharing your Appa with us, we loved him too 🤍 Rest in Love Honey Appa @SJofficial We join with all ELF in offering our condolences to EH & his family, to #SUPERJUNIIOR who are also his extended family and his fans all over the worldthank you for sharing your Appa with us, we loved him too 🤍 Rest in Love Honey Appa @SJofficial We join with all ELF in offering our condolences to EH & his family, to #SUPERJUNIIOR who are also his extended family and his fans all over the world 💙 thank you for sharing your Appa with us, we loved him too 🤍 Rest in Love Honey Appa 😔

In a fresh update, Super Junior has announced that given their circumstances, they have decided to postpone the concert and do a meet and greet instead.

Super Junior revealed in a statement:

“First of all, after many long discussions between the promoter and the Super Junior members, we both agreed that it would be difficult to properly hold [#SS9inManila] as scheduled.”

Despite this, Super Junior members wanted to show their appreciation towards Filipino ELFs and would still meet with them tonight.

“However, the group wanted to meet and greet the fans who came to [Manila] to attend the concert, so we’d like to ask everyone with tickets to enter the concert venue on time.”

v3loud @v3loud @happeehour No need to sorry. Elf understand about current situation. This is hard for all of us, especially Eunhyuk and all member of Super Junior. Thankyou for best decision, and thankyou your support for our boys @happeehour No need to sorry. Elf understand about current situation. This is hard for all of us, especially Eunhyuk and all member of Super Junior. Thankyou for best decision, and thankyou your support for our boys🙏🙏🙏

It is Super Junior's sixth visit to the Philippines, following their December 2019 show at the same venue.

This is not the only personal setback for the group. Previously, it was announced that Super Junior member Siwon has tested positive for COVID 19 and will be unable to attend the Super Junior World Tour – SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD IN MANILA.

Jassmiinn Vallad @Jassmiinn_LOVE Much respect for leeteuk seeing that video of leeteuk running to each car so the news would reach each member personally about Eunhyuk father passing



Much respect for leeteuk seeing that video of leeteuk running to each car so the news would reach each member personally about Eunhyuk father passing https://t.co/vVyCiEFJFA

Super Junior's Eunhyuk will be one of the judges for Street Man Fighter

My deepest condolenses to Hyukjae oppa and honey family



stay strong eunhyuk

stay strong honey family

stay strong super junior

stay strong leader leeteuk

stay strong ph elf

stay strong to all elf

#NewProfilePic We Are With YOUMy deepest condolenses to Hyukjae oppa and honey familystay strong eunhyukstay strong honey familystay strong super juniorstay strong leader leeteukstay strong ph elfstay strong to all elf We Are With YOU 💙 #EUNHYUKMy deepest condolenses to Hyukjae oppa and honey family 😭💙✌️stay strong eunhyuk stay strong honey family stay strong super junior stay strong leader leeteuk stay strong ph elfstay strong to all elf#NewProfilePic https://t.co/XGaeyopSUu

Last month, Mnet confirmed that Street Man Fighter would premiere in August with Kang Daniel as the host. Following the announcement, the program unveiled its lineup of judges consisting of talented singer BoA, Super Junior's Eunhyuk, and 2 PM's Wooyoung.

Street Man Fighter is a spin-off of the Mnet program Street Woman Fighter that will feature a competition between eight all-male dance crews, including 1MILLION, We Dem Boyz (WDBZ), Eo-Ddae, Bank Two Brothers (BⅡB), Prime Kingz, YGX, Just Jerk, and Mbitious.

Mai @maiyabang I am so sad for Siwon aswell. Imagine he is the only one is Korea but cannot even be with Eunhyuk. I am so sad for Siwon aswell. Imagine he is the only one is Korea but cannot even be with Eunhyuk.

The Super Junior member revealed he was a fan of Street Woman Fighter and followed it religiously. Hence when he got the opportunity to judge Street Man Fighter, he grabbed it.

Street Man Fighter will premiere on August 23 at 10:20 pm KST (6:50 pm IST).

Super Junior released their comeback single and music video, Don't Wait, on June 29. Last month, the Sorry Sorry hitmakers returned with their 11th full-length album, The Road: Keep on Going, with the title track Mango.

