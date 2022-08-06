"We'll miss you for real": Fans offer condolences as Super Junior Eunhyuk's father passed away

On August 6, Label SJ released a statement announcing that Super Junior member Eunhyuk's father has passed away. Hence, Eunhyuk could not leave for his next schedule, which is the Super Junior World Tour - SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD IN MANILA.
The agency, which exclusively manages only Super Junior members, also shared that the funeral will be held privately in the presence of family and acquaintances. They have asked for privacy to allow Eunhyuk to mourn privately. Further details about the concert will be shared later.
ELFs (Super Junior fans) took to social media to offer their sincere condolences to Eunhyuk and offered him some warm words of assurance in these difficult times.
ELFs noted that Eunhyuk's father was a parent figure to not just Super Junior members but also the fandom and hoped he was at peace.
Super Junior fans have changed their profile pictures to Eunhyuk and posted supportive messages for the idol. Check out some condolence tweets from ELFs.
Fans noted that the Super Junior member's father was a sweet and supportive man, and fans will miss him immensely.
After Eunhyuk's loss, Super Junior announced they are postponing their concert and will instead hold a meet and greet for fans
Label SJ revealed that due to this personal setback, the SuJu member could not depart for the Super Junior World Tour - SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD IN MANILA, scheduled for today.
The group had previously revealed that they are internally discussing matters regarding the concert and will provide additional guidance as soon as possible. They apologized for the sudden notice and appreciated ELFs understanding.
They also requested fans to avoid visiting the funeral and sending flowers to allow the SuJu member to mourn privately.
In a fresh update, Super Junior has announced that given their circumstances, they have decided to postpone the concert and do a meet and greet instead.
Super Junior revealed in a statement:
“First of all, after many long discussions between the promoter and the Super Junior members, we both agreed that it would be difficult to properly hold [#SS9inManila] as scheduled.”
Despite this, Super Junior members wanted to show their appreciation towards Filipino ELFs and would still meet with them tonight.
“However, the group wanted to meet and greet the fans who came to [Manila] to attend the concert, so we’d like to ask everyone with tickets to enter the concert venue on time.”
It is Super Junior's sixth visit to the Philippines, following their December 2019 show at the same venue.
This is not the only personal setback for the group. Previously, it was announced that Super Junior member Siwon has tested positive for COVID 19 and will be unable to attend the Super Junior World Tour – SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD IN MANILA.
Super Junior's Eunhyuk will be one of the judges for Street Man Fighter
Last month, Mnet confirmed that Street Man Fighter would premiere in August with Kang Daniel as the host. Following the announcement, the program unveiled its lineup of judges consisting of talented singer BoA, Super Junior's Eunhyuk, and 2 PM's Wooyoung.
Street Man Fighter is a spin-off of the Mnet program Street Woman Fighter that will feature a competition between eight all-male dance crews, including 1MILLION, We Dem Boyz (WDBZ), Eo-Ddae, Bank Two Brothers (BⅡB), Prime Kingz, YGX, Just Jerk, and Mbitious.
The Super Junior member revealed he was a fan of Street Woman Fighter and followed it religiously. Hence when he got the opportunity to judge Street Man Fighter, he grabbed it.
Street Man Fighter will premiere on August 23 at 10:20 pm KST (6:50 pm IST).
Super Junior released their comeback single and music video, Don't Wait, on June 29. Last month, the Sorry Sorry hitmakers returned with their 11th full-length album, The Road: Keep on Going, with the title track Mango.