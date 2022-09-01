WATCH: Bodycam video shows suspect dragging cop during Port St Lucie traffic stop

On Saturday, a Port St Lucie police officer allegedly experienced a terrifying experience caught on body camera footage. He was dragged 15 feet by a car during a traffic check over the weekend. The 19-year-old boy driving the car was identified as Dylan Morgan.

The incident reportedly occurred at a Valero station close to Cherry Hill, and Southwest Tulip Avenue around 8.30 am.

Port St Lucie police officer was dragged for about 15 feet

Reportedly, a Port St Lucie police officer suspected Dylan Morgan of possessing marijuana amidst the traffic halt. He asked him to pull the car over and exit the vehicle. However, Dylan insisted that the claim was wrong. He said:

“I just got my car searched yesterday, sir.”

The suspect claimed he was "scared of cops" as the officer continued questioning Dylan. Shortly after, Morgan gave up a crossbody bag reportedly containing marijuana.

Later, after receiving a bag of drugs, the Port St Lucie officer repeatedly demanded he exit the vehicle. Morgan slammed on the brakes and attempted to flee as the officer was still holding on. The offender dragged the police authority for around 15 feet.

Based on sources, he asserted that he needed medical attention for his left foot and hip injuries. According to Port St Lucie Police, Morgan was subsequently detained when he returned to the location.

Reportedly, Morgan is accused of violently fighting police, possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana, and aggravated battery. He received citations from the police for having tinted taillights, an altered exhaust, and an illegal front on the windshield.

A suspect was nabbed Monday with a hoax bomb

An affidavit released on Monday, August 29, states that a man identified as Johann Maximus Robey, 21, was detained on suspicion of possessing a hoax bomb after police discovered him in a car with weapons nearby while wearing a "tactical vest."

Officers responded to a complaint of a car wreck in the 1000 block of Southeast Prineville Street, which is close to the intersection with Southeast Crosspoint Drive, just after 4 pm on Sunday.

Based on sources, Johann Maximus Robey of Port St Lucie wore a "tactical vest" that included ammunition magazines. A 9mm handgun was taken from the holster and Robey's waist, and officers reportedly found an AR-15-style rifle in the passenger seat. In the center console was a second handgun.

According to the affidavit, Robey was detained on suspicion of two counts of eluding capture and three counts of having a concealed firearm. According to the Port St Lucie County Sheriff's Office, he was being held in the county jail on a $130,000 bail on Monday.

