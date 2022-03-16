5 most powerful DC weapons of all time 

The DC universe is no stranger to those who have a taste for comics and superheroes. Incepted back in 1934, the production unit has offered fans a galaxy of superheroes and supervillains who possess over-the-top superpowers.

However, the DC universe is just not restricted to these. Over the years, the production unit has showcased a plethora of superweapons that surpass one another with their power and ability. Here, we will be talking about five such powerful weapons.

From the Trident of Neptune to the Kryptonite Ring, 5 powerful DC weapons of all time

1) The Trident of Neptune

The Trident of Neptune is one of the most powerful weapons from the DC universe and is part of The Seven Treasures of Atlantis. It allows its owner to control the ocean and the life in it.

On top of that, the trident also gives its owner magical healing powers, teleportation, weather control abilities, and the power to control Atlantean devices. As of late, the trident has been seen in multiple DC movies, where it is owned by Aquaman.

2) Lasso of Truth

The Lasso of Truth, also known as the Golden Perfect or the Lasso of Hestia, is another powerful weapon from DC Comics. It is considered to be 150 meters long and is owned by the iconic demi-god Wonder Woman, aka Diana Prince.

The Lasso is indestructible and has the power to cast hypnosis, restore lost memories, and dispel illusions. Last but not least, it holds the power to compel someone to express the truth.

3) Kryptonite Ring

If you were wondering if there was anything that could outdo the mighty Superman, it's the Kryptonite Ring. The ring is made from Kryptonite and can be used against any Kryptonian to keep them at bay.

In several instances, it was an integral part of Batman's arsenal. The ring emits rays that weaken and can even kill Kryptonian beings who otherwise exhibit unparalleled superpowers.

4) Antimatter Cannon

If there is one weapon that can destroy the entire universe, it's the Antimatter Cannon. The weapon appeared numerous times during the Crisis on Infinite Earths series, where the Antimatter intended to use it to wipe out the remaining five universes.

However, things didn't go down as planned, as Barry Allen, aka The Flash, intervened to destroy the canon but lost his life in the process.

5) God Killer

The last one on our list is the God Killer, a mythical and immensely powerful sword from the DCverse. Forged by the mighty Hephaestus for Deathstroke, the sword has the ability to shift forms and give superhuman abilities to its owner.

Other powerful weapons that are worth mentioning are Khaji Da, Atomic Axe, Spear Of Destiny, and more.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

