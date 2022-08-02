Han Seo Hee sentenced to 1.5 years of prison for drug offense

Former YG entertainment trainee Han Seo Hee was recently sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illicit drug use.

This was Han Seo Hee's second drug use case as she was indicted by the Suwon District court for using psychotropic substances while on probation.

She was already facing drug use charges in 2016 when she was first arrested for using marijuana. She was placed on four years of probation for the same.

The ex trainee was also spotted yelling profanities at the judge after the judgement in November of 2021 when she was detained for being at flight risk.

KpopCeleb @kpopceleb



「 During suspended sentence, drug medication Han Seo Hee (former trainee) was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months in prison. .. .. #HanSeoHee 」Summary： wowkorea.live/album/100813/1 During suspended sentence, drug medication Han Seo Hee (former trainee) was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months in prison. .. ..「#HanSeoHee」Summary： wowkorea.live/album/100813/1 https://t.co/yMc0fTSmkm

The controversial K-pop trainee was sentenced to prison for a total of one year and six months in relation to illegal drug offenses. Han Seo Hee was already on probation when she was indicted for use of psychotropic substances like methamphetamine and amphetamine.

In 2016, Han Seo Hee was indicted on charges of purchasing marijuana a total of four times in 2016 and smoking marijuana seven times in her home in Jung-gu, Seoul. She was then sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for four years, a fine of 870,000 won, probation for four years and 120 hours of drug treatment classes in 2017.

In July last year, she tested positive for psychotropic drugs during her probation period and was detained at the probation office.

At that time, she claimed there was an error in the urine test and received a hair test at the National Forensics Institute. The hair test came back negative, and she was able to maintain her probation. However, the prosecution later charged Han Seo Hee with the use of Methamphetamine.

She pleaded not-guilty on the basis of claims that her cup dropped in the washroom during the test and hence the result was not reliable. The judge in Han Seo Hee's case said post the ruling that her claims were invalid since the amount of metamphetamine found in the cup was more than 300 nanograms as per the test results by the National Institute of Scientific Investigation.

Daily Naver @dailynaver



dailynaver.blogspot.com/2022/04/han-se… Han Seo-hee continues to claim "she dropped her urine cup in the toilet resulting in meth" at her appeals trial Han Seo-hee continues to claim "she dropped her urine cup in the toilet resulting in meth" at her appeals trial dailynaver.blogspot.com/2022/04/han-se… https://t.co/MhtxcDjQQA

Judge Kim said,

"It’s hard to believe that the water supply contains that much amphetamine to affect Han Seo Hee’s test result.”

Judge Kim also ruled that the claim that her test result was mixed with other people was not accepted because she was the only woman present at the time of the urine test.

The Suwon District Court ruling that was upheld by the Supreme Court, said:

"the defendant refuses to reflect on the illegality of her acts and continues to make inexplicable assertions"

Fans have hailed the decision of the Supreme Court for sending the ex trainee to jail for the crimes committed. She has also enraged K-pop fans by spreading several rumors of K-pop idols.

maomao⁷🌼💜|| ²³¹⁰ @dulsetbangtan77



#HanSeoHeeGoingToJailParty Well, karma is real girl. You ruined a lot of people dreams and lives. You deserved for you've done before. Well, karma is real girl. You ruined a lot of people dreams and lives. You deserved for you've done before.#HanSeoHeeGoingToJailParty https://t.co/tUifhFYAqf

lily | dancing out @dullhaelf #HanSeoHeeGoingToJailParty i know she will get pass easily using her chaebol's daughter card but this is the moment to give full damage to her reputation #HanSeoHeeGoingToJailParty i know she will get pass easily using her chaebol's daughter card but this is the moment to give full damage to her reputation

ava @bobbism #HanSeoHeeGoingToJailParty #HSHJailParty @candy_eclipsed Women would like to excuse themselves from this narrative. We don't own a druggie that ruins other people's lives #HSHGOINGTOJAILPARTY @candy_eclipsed Women would like to excuse themselves from this narrative. We don't own a druggie that ruins other people's lives #HSHGOINGTOJAILPARTY #HanSeoHeeGoingToJailParty #HSHJailParty

Han Seo-hee has a controversial history in the K-pop music industry. She was one of the most promising K-pop trainees when she first debuted at JYP entertainment, which she later left due to unstated reasons.

She was also set to debut with G-Friend but failed to do so. She also failed to debut with K-pop girl group Gugudan and was in the news for leaving several agencies for personal reasons until she allegedly joined YG Entertainment.

She was then embroiled in several feuds and scandals that shook the K-pop industry and has earned a notorious reputation ever since.

ɥ @58TOKYO



#hanseohee

cr: @ hanbinblaze [ on ig ] Han Seo Hee admitted that she's always craving for public attention.cr: @ hanbinblaze [ on ig ] Han Seo Hee admitted that she's always craving for public attention.#hanseohee cr: @ hanbinblaze [ on ig ] https://t.co/aoteaEHthK

Missa @Miashii3



#MONSTA_X #hanseohee #WONHO This girl (Han Seo Hee) can really destroyed someone reputation. For those who do not know who she is. She basically was involved in Hanbin, seungri , TOP scandals and now wonho and shownu. Such a attention seeker! This girl (Han Seo Hee) can really destroyed someone reputation. For those who do not know who she is. She basically was involved in Hanbin, seungri , TOP scandals and now wonho and shownu. Such a attention seeker! #MONSTA_X #hanseohee #WONHO https://t.co/dkdF43wZ70

Her most famous scandals include being arrested for smoking marijuana with BIGBANG's T.O.P. and her involvement in IKON's B.I's drug scandal. Over the years, the ex trainee has caused controversies for spreading rumors about K-pop idols, most of which have proven to be false.

