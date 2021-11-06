Han Seo Hee claims YG's Yang Hyun Suk threatened her for revealing B.I's name

In a surprising twist in the Han Seo Hee-Yang Hyun Suk-B.I. drug allegation case, shocking texts and recordings were revealed, further incriminating Yang Hyun Suk.

Former YG Entertainment producer Yang Hyun Suk is currently facing charges of threatening an informant 'A', who had revealed the name of former iKON member B.I to the police for illegal drug use in 2016.

Informant A happens to be former K-Pop idol trainee Han So Hee, who was sentenced to three years probation in 2017 for consumption of illegal substances. In 2020, the former YG entertainment trainee and actress was again detained after testing positive in a drug test.

Meanwhile, B.I was indicted in early 2021 for allegedly purchasing LSD and marijuana in 2016.

YG's Yang Hyun Suk faces multiple charges, including threatening Han Seo Hee

On November 5, Yang Hyun Suk's first trial took place. His allegations include blackmailing and sending death threats to police informant A (Han Seo Hee) concerning B.I's alleged drug scandal.

The producer was charged with violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes by making threats against an informant.

Police officer Choi Mo appeared as a witness in the first trial against Yang Hyun Suk. The former had been in charge of Han Seo Hee's initial drug allegations in 2016.

According to the officer, Han Seo Hee had claimed that YG Entertainment had threatened her. Back then, Officer Choi had convinced the former trainee to cooperate with the B.I's investigations.

He said:

"Han Seo-hee said that she received a warning from YG that she would not be able to set foot in Korea. I arrested Han Seo-hee at her residence on charges of possession and smoking of marijuana at the time. I was able to persuade her to cooperate with investigations of YG's B.I (Kim Hanbin, 25)."

Choi then stated the reason for Han Seo Hee's arrest warrant being rejected.

"Han Seo-hee's arrest warrant was rejected by the prosecutor. The reason for that was Han Seo-hee was cooperating with the investigation of idols who had purchased drugs from her, so the prosecutor suggested the investigation be conducted without detention. She was offered "pleasant terms" to lower her sentence, and in return, her arrest warrant was dismissed, and she was released."

According to Choi Mo, Han Seo Hee had also claimed that she had received stern warnings from YG Entertainment after being caught dealing with B.I. and other YG artists for the first time.

"Han Seo-hee said she received a stern warning from YG officials after she was caught dealing drugs to YG idols. She said they warned her "she wouldn't be able to set foot in Korea if she was caught again."

A transcript of a telephone conversation between Officer Choi and Han Seo Hee from 2019 was also presented in court, giving further insight. In the transcript, the police officer had tried to persuade the then defendant to hold an interview with a media house and present her side of the story.

Back then, Choi continued, Han Seo Hee had expressed hatred towards Yang Hyun Suk and admitted that she would not have said anything if a certain amount of money was paid.

"At the time, Han Seo-hee said, "I would've shut my mouth if Yang Hyun Suk gave me 500 million won. I hate him. I'm going to ruin YG and Yang Hyun Suk."

Particular text messages exchanged between Han Seo Hee and the idols, B.I and WINNER's Seung Hoon, were also revealed, giving some credence to Han Seo Hee and Officer Choi's testament.

Yang Hyun Suk's defense team, however, firmly denied all the claims. The YG producer's lawyer stated:

"It's true that the defendant met up with 'A' during the incident, but he never forced her to give false information to the police, nor did he ever threaten her."

When asked to confirm his lawyer's statement, Yang Hyun Suk replied:

"Yes, I agree with the statement."

Apart from the allegations of blackmail and threats, Yang Hyun Suk also faces charges of business negligence for paying off Han Seo Hee's lawsuit costs with YG Entertainment funds. He has also been booked for attempting to convince the former idol to flee South Korea for the US to avoid damages.

There will be a total of seven witnesses for this trial, including former iKon member B.I and Han Seo Hee. The next trial is scheduled for December 6.

