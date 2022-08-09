Did IShowSpeed get arrested? Swatting livestream incident explained

YouTuber IShowSpeed appeared to be handcuffed and detained during his August 8 stream. A group of Cincinnati police officers surrounded the content creator outside a building after an unidentified person falsely reported him as a threat. Netizens could not believe that the popular internet figure was put in such a situation.

In one of his latest livestream broadcasts, the YouTuber appears to have been swatted as he is surrounded by law enforcement. For the unversed, swatting refers to the criminal harassment tactic of deceiving an emergency service into sending a police or emergency service response team to another person's address. Such acts often occur when people send in false reports of serious illegal offenses like bomb threats, murders, hostage situations, etc.

In the now viral video, the YouTuber appeared visibly confused throughout the situation. He said in disbelief:

“Oh my god, bro! I swear I didn’t do anything. I didn’t do s**t. Oh my god!”

The cameraman continued to film the content creator until a police officer approached him and asked him to stop filming until the matter got resolved.

Netizens react to IShowSpeed getting swatted by the police

Darren Watkins Jr., who is best known online as IShowSpeed, has acquired over 10.35 million subscribers on YouTube. The Cincinnati, Ohio native is best known for his eccentric and hot-headed personality. Fans thoroughly enjoy his livestreams. The YouTuber initially gained traction for his Fortnite streams. Since then, he has gained popularity for his NBA 2K, Five Night at Freddy’s 4, Minecraft and Talking Tom & Friends streams.

Netizens were immensely shocked by his recent interaction with law enforcement. A clip of the entire matter was uploaded to YouTube under his official channel. The video which was titled- “wtf,” had amassed nearly two million views at the time of writing.

People expressed support and concern for the YouTuber in his comment section. A few comments read:

The 17 year old is not the first streamer to be swatted by law enforcement during a live broadcast. On August 7, Twitch streamer Adin Ross was also put in the same predicament where police officers with weapons raided his room before the stream ended.

Adin Ross updates fans about the YouTuber

Adin Ross took to Twitter on August 8 to address the matter. The fellow streamer reassured his fans that the content creator was alright following the incident.

In the tweet, he wrote:

“I got swatted last night, very very scary. I’m okay. I love you guys. Also speed got swatted aswell, we just got off the phone he’s okay! Sick world we live in man.”

adin @adinross I got swatted last night, very very scary. I’m okay. I love you guys. Also speed got swatted aswell, we just got off the phone he’s okay! Sick world we live in man. I got swatted last night, very very scary. I’m okay. I love you guys. Also speed got swatted aswell, we just got off the phone he’s okay! Sick world we live in man. ❤️ https://t.co/MN0BxHeAOZ

He said in the attached video:

“I also heard speed got hit with swat attack as well, it’s a sick cruel world we live in… I just got off phone with speed and he’s doing good.”

IShowSpeed had not addressed the matter himself at the time of writing.

