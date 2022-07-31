“Youtube needs to put speed on a leash”- Fans react as IShowSpeed traumatizes 6-year-old during livestream

Controversial YouTube streamer IShowSpeed recently had an in-game mishap go viral on social media, which might result in yet another suspension from the red platform. The Ohio-native is one of the fastest-growing creators on YouTube, but has been shrouded in several hideous controversies during his streaming journey.

Speed is majorly known for his exaggerated reactions and highly controversial takes on several sensitive topics. That's precisely what fans witnessed during his most recent livestream, wherein he was seen frantically screaming at a six-year-old player. The incident was broadcast to thousands of viewers.

Unsurprisingly, this behavior didn't sit well with the majority of viewers, drawing immense backlash. Commenting on how disturbing it was to berate a small child for money, a user noted:

IShowSpeed yells at a six-year-old boy during Fortnite match

The Ohio-native is known for his outrageous antics, garnering a big following on his social media platforms. However, according to several viewers, the 17-year-old took it too far as he yelled at a six-year-old boy during a YouTube broadcast on July 30, 2022.

Towards the end of IShowSpeed's recent livestream, he decided to play Fortnite using John Cena's character. The match went as most would expect until he encountered a child. In an attempt to scare the young boy, iShowSpeed yelled out in rage.

After winning against the six-year-old, the YouTuber demanded his share of the money. Feeling intimidated, the child reached out to his parents before vowing to pay him back the next day.

Despite sensing fear in his voice, Speed continued to scream at the kid:

"Yo, what did you accept the wager if you didn't had the money? Damn, so tomorrow I'm having my money, bro? How old are you? "

Realizing that the boy is just six years old, IShowSpeed screamed in disbelief:

"What the f**k? Bro why? why? Oh god... Bro you are six-year-old, you don't have 100 dollars , right? right? So when you don't have the money like to like to like do stuff, you are not supposed to accept it bro. "

Instead of placating the scared child, the YouTuber opted to threaten him:

"You know what I'm saying? I get it, you are six-year-old, but I might have to call a police to your family, man. You know, and I hate that. "

Distressed by this threat, the young boy immediately began crying. However, it didn't end there as the streamer began barking to scare him away.

Social media reacts to the viral clip

As soon as the clip was made public, several viewers chimed in to express their disgust with IShowSpeed. At the time of writing, the video has garnered over 1,110 likes on Twitter alone.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

As pointed out by by the comment section, although Fortnite is rated T for teens by the Entertainment Software Rating Board, traumatizing the kid and yelling at him cannot be excused.

