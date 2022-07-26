IShowSpeed hits 10 million subscribers on YouTube despite recent ‘ban news’

Controversial content creator IShowSpeed has finally hit the 10-million subscriber milestone on YouTube after receiving a two-week ban from the platform due to his recent livestream mishap. The content creator, who has garnered intense criticism and support from viewers alike for his choice of content, made headlines with his recent achievement.

Taking to his official Twitter and Instagram handles, Speed wholeheartedly thanked his fans for supporting him throughout his journey. He further expressed gratitude for their contribution in helping him reach the milestone in such a short period of time.

Controversial streamer IShowSpeed hits 10 million mark on YouTube

After receiving the permanent ban hammer from the Amazon-owned platform way back in December 2021, the Ohio-based streamer moved to YouTube for his future streams. Fast-forward to the present, it took the YouTube powerhouse less than eight months to hit the 10 million milestone on his primary channel.

As one can already imagine, despite having such an impressive journey, IShowSpeed has faced his fair share of controversies. From being blatantly banned from Valorant to his highly controversial sexist outbursts, the YouTuber has consistently been at the center of negative comments.

However, with sheer determination towards content creation and a firm goal set by himself, IShowSpeed's fans banded together and pushed him over the threshold. The YouTuber managed to reach the 10 million mark on YouTube shortly after lamenting his ban from the platform. For context, the suspension was imposed for showcasing graphic content during a Minecraft stream.

The achievement arrived six hours after Speed's emotional reaction to the ban. Delighted and humbled by the support, the YouTuber thanked his viewers and hopped onto his official Instagram account to celebrate the marvelous achievement.

Fans react to Speed's incredible achievement

As soon as the news was made public, it went viral on social media. The announcement racked up over 1.4 million likes on Instagram alone. Several fans chimed in to congratulate Speeed on his massive achievement on YouTube.

A number of other creators were seen in the comment section congratulating the Ohio-native.

Adin Ross, another popular streamer, congratulated him, saying:

"Well deserved bro. I tell u this everytime nobody working as hard as u, I love u."

Not just streamers, several fans participated in commending their favorite content creator and showered him with heartwarming, positive messages. It goes without saying, but the Instagram post continues to gain more traction as time goes by.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via iShowSpeed/Instagram)

Fans reaction (Image via iShowSpeed/Instagram)

As of now, Speed won't be able to post or stream anything on his YouTube account for two weeks due to his suspension. However, it seems like he will be back with a special 10-million subscriber video for his viewers.

Despite the past few turbulent days in the streamer's career, his remarkable rise on YouTube is something to be marveled at.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far