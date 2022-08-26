“Help me go to death row”: Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s chilling jailhouse drawings revealed in court

On August 22, the defense team originally asserted that Nikolas Cruz had an 'irretrievably broken' brain due to his mother's addiction issues. However, the 23-year-old's prison notes and drawings proved that he wanted to "go to death row" and then be "buried with a woman who had a s***ty life like me."

The mass murderer scrawled a number of unsettling doodles and musings while being held in the Broward County Jail, according to documents obtained by the Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO).

Nikolas Cruz has drawn unsettling drawings and abnormal scribbles

Reportedly, Nikolas Cruz, who opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018, wrote on one page of the drawing:

"I do not want to be bothered by anyone or anything. I can't wait to die. Blood, blood. I only wanna see blood fall."

Other images include a man firing a weapon at people, monster-like features, pentagrams, and the number '666', along with the phrase:

"Hail Satan!"

According to court documents, he expressed his disdain for BSO, saying that he wants to die. He also blamed others for his choice to carry out the attack that resulted in the vicious murder of 17 innocent people. It also appeared that some of the messages were scrawled in blood.

PhotographicFloridian @JackLinFLL Here is what Parkland murderer Nikolas Cruz was drawing in his jail call while a jury was being selected to decide if he gets life in prison or is executed. I guarantee this monster will outlive me and there is something wrong with that Here is what Parkland murderer Nikolas Cruz was drawing in his jail call while a jury was being selected to decide if he gets life in prison or is executed. I guarantee this monster will outlive me and there is something wrong with that https://t.co/VE0mPbCYyO

Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill said:

“You’ll hear that one day he wants to live and one day he wants to die, and you will also hear that throughout his life he has had obsessions ... videogames, guns, exercise, bowel movements, vegan diets. And most recently, demons and Satan."

She added:

“You’ll hear that he writes disturbing things, like a school shooter manifesto. Horrible. We’re not hiding that from you. But his brain is broken. He’s a damaged human being and that’s why these things happened.”

Reportedly, prison officials put him on suicide watch within the cell after finding the terrifying messages and drawings. Throughout his sentencing hearing, Nikolas Cruz was frequently spotted writing notes on paper while seated in the courtroom.

ray🍊8!!! @remdaydreaming using a screenshot from nikolas cruz’s interrogation as a reaction picture is so fucking disgusting and vile they were smart to go on private before i could reply to this shit using a screenshot from nikolas cruz’s interrogation as a reaction picture is so fucking disgusting and vile they were smart to go on private before i could reply to this shit https://t.co/2ngvcsJdS9

The reason behind Nikolas Cruz's "irretrievably broken" brain

Melisa McNeill, Cruz's lead attorney, claimed that Cruz was exposed to drugs and alcohol while still inside his mother's contaminated womb. She asserted that this could account for the mass killings.

She noted:

"He is a damaged human being. Because of that, his brain was irretrievably broken, through no fault of his own. We must understand the person behind the crime."

Tony Montana  @TownyMontana An attorney for Nikolas Cruz asked jurors to consider the Parkland school shooter's dysfunctional family life and his serious mental health issues when they decide whether to sentence him to death for killing 17 people. CNN's leylasantiago reports: An attorney for Nikolas Cruz asked jurors to consider the Parkland school shooter's dysfunctional family life and his serious mental health issues when they decide whether to sentence him to death for killing 17 people. CNN's leylasantiago reports: https://t.co/RxN8vczebL

McNeill also acknowledged that Cruz alone was responsible for all the pain and suffering he had brought forth. She continued by saying that there was no justification for the brutal killings of the 17 innocent individuals.

However, she did add that the choices made by Cruz's mother Brenda Woodard when she was pregnant with him were the trigger for all the choices he made on that particular day.

