What happened to Erik Cantu? Health condition explored as teen shot by cop at McDonald’s placed on life support

On October 2, 17-year-old Erik Cantu was shot while sitting in his car in the parking lot of a McDonalds by a San Antonio police officer. The teen, who suffered major organ damage after the incident, is currently on life support.

The shooting has sparked outrage among netizens and leaders, who have described it as another example of endemic police brutality across the country. ABC reported that the officer behind the shooting, James Brennand, was fired by the San Antonio Police Department over the incident.

𝚋𝚎𝚌 @takingnirvana In case no one has heard, the San Antonio Police Department has merely "terminated" officer James Brennand with no charges, after the cop shot an innocent 17 year old boy, Erik Cantu, in a McDonalds parking lot around 10:45pm. The boy was eating a hamburger with a girl in his In case no one has heard, the San Antonio Police Department has merely "terminated" officer James Brennand with no charges, after the cop shot an innocent 17 year old boy, Erik Cantu, in a McDonalds parking lot around 10:45pm. The boy was eating a hamburger with a girl in his

TMZ reported that due to the shooting, Erik Cantu suffered punctures to several of his major organs. He is currently being monitored at a San Antonio hospital and is in the midst of undergoing numerous surgeries.

17-year-old Erik Cantu on life support after being shot

CBS reported that on the night of shooting, Erik Cantu was sitting in his car in the parking lot of a McDonalds parking lot, eating a hamburger with a female passenger beside him.

benes @StaceyBene @TheTweetOfJohn So disturbing that they then charged this kid with felonies, after firing the officer and acknowledging he was wrong. @TheTweetOfJohn So disturbing that they then charged this kid with felonies, after firing the officer and acknowledging he was wrong.

Officer James Brennand, who has reportedly been on the San Antonio Police Force for less than a year, arrived at the scene after receiving a call regarding a disturbance in the area.

According to ABC, Brennand told the authorities that he became suspicious of Cantu's car as it resembled one that had evaded him earlier that day. Brennand proceeded to approach the car and open the door before ordering a startled Erik Cantu to get out. In turn, Cantu reversed the car, which led Brennand to fire 5 shots through the window.

In an official Press Release, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus condemned the way Brennand handled the situation, stating:

"Nothing that that officer did that night were in accordance with our training or our policies."

In an official statement released via ABC News, Brian Powers, Erik Cantu's family attorney, updated the public on the teen's condition, noting:

"We thank you for the heartfelt thoughts on the status of Erik's recovery. We will inform you that he's still in critical condition and literally fighting for his life every minute of the day as his body has endured a tremendous amount of trauma."

He further continued:

"He is still on life support. We need all the blessing we can receive at this time. We kindly ask for privacy beyond this update as this is a delicate moment in our lives and we are focusing on one thing and that's getting him home."

G Crump @gcrump21 @AttorneyCrump 🏾 🏾 🏾 @CallherLC This could have been my grandson. Enough is Enough. I am Praying for Erik Cantù & his family because this should have never happened. This man should have never been a cop. Stop handing out guns & badges to these cops to kill our children @AttorneyCrump @CallherLC This could have been my grandson. Enough is Enough. I am Praying for Erik Cantù & his family because this should have never happened. This man should have never been a cop. Stop handing out guns & badges to these cops to kill our children🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 😢

The case currently remains under investigation. While Brennand has been terminated, authorities are not yet at liberty to divulge whether or not he will face charges over the incident.

