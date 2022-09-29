WATCH: Bodycam footage shows acquitted Texas cop fatally shooting Jonathan Price

On September 25, officials from Hunt County, Texas, released bodycam footage of the shooting of 31-year-old Jonathan Price in 2020 which shocked the state.

The video was recorded on the bodycam of former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas. He can be seen driving in his cruiser when he receives a report that there may be a physical altercation taking place at a convenience store.

When Lucas arrives at the store, Jonathan Price can be seen standing at the entrance. Price, whose demeanor is non-aggressive, asks the officer what was happening. The officer tells Price to move back and informs him that he will be detained on suspicion of being involved in the altercation.

Upon hearing this, Price turns around and walks away, which is when Lucas shoots him with a taser.

As he is affected by the taser, Jonathan Price tries to run away but Lucas draws out his pistol and shoots the former four times. A wounded Price staggers into the parking lot and the officer continues following him and shouts at bystanders to move away.

Although Shaun was arrested on murder charges, he was acquitted of them all in September 2022

The aftermath of the Jonathan Price shooting

The 2020 shooting of Jonathan Price caused uproar and many people even drew parallels to the death of George Floyd and other police brutality cases where African-American victims were unfairly targeted.

After Shaun Lucas was found not guilty of murder, Lee Merritt, the Price family's attorney, revealed that they were planning to sue Wolfe City and Shaun Lucas in a civil suit.

In an official press release, Merritt stated that the bodycam footage revealed a blatant murder and said:

"Unfortunately, the result that we saw from that jury simply doesn't match what we see in the video. This video was literally a smoking gun piece of evidence in this case."

In an interview with WFAA, Jonathan Price's sister, Sabrina Price, said that she was surprised at how brazen Shaun Lucas was in shooting her brother.

She said:

“When I watched it, I’m assuming, or thinking there would be a pause. But there was none. How someone can just react off of emotions in the moment?”

Sabrina described her brother as a good person and condemned Shaun Lucas for his actions. She said:

“(For Shaun Lucas) to walk away with a not guilty was almost like a slap in the face. Basically seeing Jonathan get killed all over again."

Lee Merritt told reporters at the Press Release that the case was now in the hands of the Department of Justice.

Jonathan Price was shot and killed in 2020 and Shaun Lucas was arrested in October 2020 for the same.

