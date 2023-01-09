48 Hours on ID: What happened to Tushar Atre?

The heart-wrenching Tushar Atre murder case is all set to be explored and depicted in the upcoming new episode 25 of the true-crime series 48 Hours season 18. The episode will arrive exclusively on Investigation Discovery, this Monday, January 9, 2023, at 10.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The official synopsis for the latest 48 Hours episode titled, Who Shot the Tech Exec reads:

"Successful tech-executive-turned-cannabis-entrepreneur Tushar Atre was found stabbed and shot on his cannabis farm in the Santa Cruz mountains; Tracy Smith investigates his kidnapping and murder and follows the trail that led to four suspects."

A still of Tushar Atre (Image Via Justice for Tushar Atre/Facebook)

Ever since the news of the brand new episode of 48 Hours on ID, depicting Atre's case, was announced, the audience has been curious to learn all about what happened to the self-made millionaire.

Tushar Atre was stabbed multiple times and shot in the head

At around 2.45 am on October 1, 2019, Tushar was inside his 3000-block affluent house in Pleasure Point, Santa Cruz, when a few intruders broke into his home with a rifle and a duffle bag. They abducted him and forced him inside his girlfriend Rachael Emerlye's white-colored BMW SUV car.

A still of the white BMW SUV that was used in the kidnapping of Atre (Image Via CBS)

Atre was taken to Soquel San Jose Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains, near his own cannabis business facility. He was then stabbed multiple times and shot in the back of the head before his demise.

When Atre was getting kidnapped, one of his employees was inside his house and immediately called and informed the police about the terrifying incident. The police soon began an extensive search, and at around 9 am, they discovered the white BMW SUV. Near the car, police found Atre's injured body.

Four men named Kaleb Charters, Stephen Nicolas Lindsay, Kurtis Charters, and Joshua Camps are the main suspects in the gruesome abduction and murder of Atre. All of them are currently awaiting trials.

Atre and his girlfriend Rachael Emerlye were business partners

A still of Tushar Atre and his girlfriend Rachael Emerlye (Image via CBS)

Reportedly, Tushar Atre was a self-made millionaire of Indian origin, residing in Santa Cruz, California. He was the founder and CEO of a digital marketing corporation called AtreNet Inc. based in Santa Cruz.

He also stepped into the cannabis business and soon became the owner of a facility that was working on and producing several medicinal cannabis goods at Soquel San Jose Road in Santa Cruz. Atre had a girlfriend named Rachael Emerlye, who was also his business partner.

Atre was known for his kindness, work ethic, and spirituality. He was loved by his friends and close ones. Everything was going well for the tech executive turned entrepreneur, until 2019. Atre was 50 years old when his precious life was cut short, on October 1, 2019.

Don't forget to watch episode 25 of season 18 of 48 Hours, which will air on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 10.00 pm ET, exclusively on Investigation Discovery.

Poll : 0 votes